Disappointed by your 256GB OnePlus 12R? You now have one month to get a refund





The 256GB storage variant in particular blew us away with its apparent value, costing just $599.99 unlocked and with no strings attached stateside while packing a whopping 16 gigs of RAM in addition to a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a huge 5,500mAh battery capable of charging at insane 100W speeds.





Unfortunately, one other state-of-the-art specification proved to be inaccurate, which made quite a few early buyers understandably angry, threatening to destroy the entire appeal of this otherwise dreamy deal.









That's exactly one month away, which should obviously give you plenty of time to carefully consider what you're willing to forgive and forget and what... not. Kinder Liu also claims his company's "customer service teams are now fully briefed on the situation" involving the storage technology miscommunication, which was apparently not the case earlier this week.





Said employees should be able to address any and all concerns you may have regarding this "situation", although a few customers are reporting that's still not entirely the case and their requests for refunds are being denied.





Our advice would be to wait and try again in a few days, as March 16 is of course a long way on the horizon. If you ask us, it might even be a better idea to forget about the whole thing, as the OnePlus 12R remains one of the absolute best Android phones you can buy on a (relatively) tight budget right now and the difference between UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 storage speeds is not exactly easily noticeable out in the real world for the vast majority of "regular" users.





That's not to say this "error" is acceptable, as spec sheets should always be truthful and accurate, but to its credit, OnePlus is handling the aftermath of the blunder relatively well, listening and responding to customer feedback and taking "quick action" to show how much the company "values its relationship with you" all.