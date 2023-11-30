OnePlus 12 steals the AnTuTu crown, scores highest on the platform
With some days left until the unveiling of the OnePlus 12 (save the date: December 5), more and more specifications and details leak, the latest one being on the topic of performance.
GizmoChina (via Android Headlines) is reporting that the OnePlus 12 is now number 1 on AnTuTu, scoring the highest score on the platform.
The report reminds those who are interested in the OnePlus 12 how such a score result is made possible: it’s known for a while that the phone packs a powerful vapor chamber cooling system. Bringing the temperature down is helping to score better on AnTuTu for sure. The president of OnePlus China, Li Jie, said that the company also collaborated with game developers, manufacturers, and chipmakers to optimize the phone’s gaming performance.
Again, the phone goes live on December 5 in China. The global launch is expected a month or so later – sometime in January. There is nothing official yet, but rumors say January 23 is most likely.
The currently unreleased phone scored 2,333,033 points on the AnTuTu v10 benchmark. There’s a breakdown, too: it scored 533,566 in the CPU sector; 904,961 in the GPU field; 538,511 in the MEM category, and the phone’s UX scored 355,995 points. Nice!
How’s that possible?
Numerous images and renders have appeared in the last weeks, revealing a – mildly speaking – nicely designed phone. Users can expect wireless charging, a display with a brightness peak of 4,500 nits, a top camera setup (the same as the one used on the bijou OnePlus Open), a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, Android 14 along with OxygenOS 14, and a 5,400 mAh battery with the capacity to fast-charge 100W wired.
When to expect the OnePlus 12?
