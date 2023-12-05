OnePlus 12 camera details are out: new zoom camera has one killer feature





OnePlus 12 camera upgrades

A powerful main camera with one of the best sensors on the market





Undoubtedly, the star of the show is the new main camera, which is powered by the new Sony LYT-808 sensor (1/1.4-inch size). OnePlus claims it is the best out there, with only Sony's 1-inch sensors managing to beat its level of performance.





Here are a few shots taken with OnePlus 12's main camera that were presented during the announcement:





An impressive 3X 64MP telephoto camera with a periscope lens





Then we have the same 3X 64MP periscope telephoto shooter that debuted with the OnePlus Open . Now, don't let that 3X zoom disappoint you, as the 64MP allow for some very highly-detailed 6X zoom photos, via some sensor crop action. Users can also go up to 120X digital zoom, albeit with deteriorated quality, of course.





Here are a few example shots with the telephoto camera of the OnePlus 12:



