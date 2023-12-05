Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

OnePlus 12 camera details are out: new zoom camera has one killer feature

Camera OnePlus
OnePlus 12 camera details are out: new zoom camera has one killer feature
It is OnePlus' 10 year anniversary this year, and what better way to celebrate that then by releasing potentially one of the best phones that the company has released lately, the OnePlus 12. Similarly to its foldable brother, the OnePlus Open — which got released in October — the OnePlus 12 has a stellar camera system!

There are several impressive camera upgrades that come with the OnePlus 12, one of which being the amazingly-sharp new 3X telephoto camera, which can go up to 6X zoom via sensor crop while still keeping amazing levels of detail thanks to its 64MP sensor. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23/S23 Plus also have 3X zoom cameras, but they cannot pull the 6X sensor crop trick since they use lower resolution sensors.

At least on paper, the cameras on the OnePlus 12 look promising! If they perform anything like the ones on the company's foldable, we might be looking at a more serious contender for the best camera phones!

Alright, let's get into the details and see what all the fuss is about with the OnePlus 12 cameras!

OnePlus 12 camera upgrades

A powerful main camera with one of the best sensors on the market


Undoubtedly, the star of the show is the new main camera, which is powered by the new Sony LYT-808 sensor (1/1.4-inch size). OnePlus claims it is the best out there, with only Sony's 1-inch sensors managing to beat its level of performance.

Here are a few shots taken with OnePlus 12's main camera that were presented during the announcement:

An impressive 3X 64MP telephoto camera with a periscope lens


Then we have the same 3X 64MP periscope telephoto shooter that debuted with the OnePlus Open. Now, don't let that 3X zoom disappoint you, as the 64MP allow for some very highly-detailed 6X zoom photos, via some sensor crop action. Users can also go up to 120X digital zoom, albeit with deteriorated quality, of course.

Here are a few example shots with the telephoto camera of the OnePlus 12:

Ultra-wide camera samples


The ultra-wide camera doesn't seem to have changed from the OnePlus 11, but that doesn't mean we cannot check out some sample shots from it too:


Full support for Dolby Vision


OnePlus has made it possible for users to shoot, edit, and display in Dolby Vision HDR! The files are probably going to be huge, but the 1TB of UFS4.0 maximum storage should help with that.

How many cameras does the new OnePlus 12 have?


The OnePlus 12 comes with a total of four cameras: three at the back and a selfie camera embedded in the display. The three cameras at the back of the OnePlus 12 are the main (wide), an ultra-wide, and a 3X telephoto camera.

OnePlus 12 camera: How many megapixels does it have?


Here are all of the cameras on the OnePlus Open and the megapixels they come with:

  • Main (wide-angle) camera — 50MP
  • Ultra-wide snapper — 48MP
  • Telephoto lens — 64MP
  • Selfie camera — 32MP

OnePlus 12 camera specs


Here's a detailed overview of each camera sensor on the OnePlus 12:

Main (wide-angle)Ultra-wideTelephotoSelfie/front-facing
50MP48MP, FOV 114°64MP, 3X optical zoom, 6X sensor crop, 120x digital zoom20MP
Sony LYT-808Sony IMX581OmniVision OV64B 3.0XUnspecified
1/1.4" sensor size1/2" sensor size1/2" sensor sizeUnspecified
OISEISOISEIS
23 mm focal length14 mm focal length70 mm focal length20 mm focal length
1.12μm pixel size0.8μm pixel size0.7μm pixel size0.7μm pixel size
f/1.6f/2.2f/2.6f/2.2
Has autofocus
  • Has autofocus
  • Capable of macro shooting (3.5 cm)
Has autofocusFixed focus

If we were to compare OnePlus 12's camera specs to those of its recently released sibling, the OnePlus Open, the similarities would outway the differences. Apart from the main camera and the lack of a secondary selfie one, the rest have exactly the same parameters and sensors.

As mentioned, however, the main camera is different on the OnePlus 12. It coems with a slightly wider aperture (which means it should let in more light), 50MP instead of 48MP, and a 23mm focal length compared to 24mm. These differences are quite small, however, so we don't expect to see any major differences, rather, we think the level of image quality should be quite similar.

You can also check out our full OnePlus 12 specs page.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless