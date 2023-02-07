Dreamy OnePlus 11 price nets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and gaming haptics for $699
The global OnePlus 11 version is finally official and the US model comes as a very pleasant surprise on the pricing and software updates side. The OnePlus 11 is its first flagship with 4 years of Android version updates scheduled and it costs just $799 to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone, or as little as the Samsung Galaxy S23 which, however, is smaller in both display size and resolution, as well as in battery and charging speeds.
On top of it all, the $799 pricing is for the version with 16GB RAM, while if you get for the base 8GB/128GB model, the OnePlus 11 becomes the cheapest phone with the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor you can get in the US. Fortunately, the price is just one of the OnePlus 11 virtues, here are all the juicy new features that make it one of the most balanced phones stateside.
Behold the new OnePlus 11 looks!
There is a fresh approach to the OnePlus 11 design when compared with its OnePlus 10 series predecessors in the shape of a round camera island that makes it look svelter and keeps your finger from getting in the way of photos as so often happens on phones whose cameras are tucked in the upper left corner. OnePlus says that this design is "black hole-inspired," and it certainly looks that way. The phone would come in Eternal Green and Titan Black colors, as usual, with different finishes.
As for the display quality it is top-notch as usual, as the OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7" curved OLED screen of the latest LTPO 3.0 variety, with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, and very high peak brightness levels, as well as a granular dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz and individual per-unit display calibration straight out of the factory. Compare that to the 6.7" 1080p screen with 48Hz-120Hz refresh on the Galaxy S23+ which on top of that is more expensive and the OnePlus 11 value-for-money proposition becomes rather obvious.
Moreover, OnePlus said it worked directly with Samsung so that the "2.75D" flexible panel makes the 11 its first phone to support Dolby Vision, "bringing incredible brightness, contrast, detail and color," on top of the panel's other virtues
Incredible OnePlus 11 specs for the price
Adding insult to injury for the S23 series, the OnePlus 11 carries an S23 Ultra-sized 5,000 mAh battery, but with a fast 80W charger that brings the dual pack to 100% from depleted state in just 27 minutes, a rather remarkable feat on the US market. Thankfully, in the US the charger will be included in the box along with the special USB-C cable that you'd need to ensure the ultrafast power delivery.
The new design with the round island on the back looks pretty svelte, but, as usual, it might be the rest of the handset that will impress, rather than the camera specs. First off, the phone lands with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, albeit clocked at a lower speed than what the Galaxy S23 series will be powered with.
Moreover, the phones would sport the latest and quickest LPDDR5X RAM memory chips of Samsung along with its UFS 4.0 storage in 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage versions. OnePlus claims that one can keep 44 apps in the operating memory at once without experiencing any slowdown in performance, which is a rather impressive figure and bodes well for the long-term viability of the phone.
Look, Ma, a zoom camera!
The OnePlus 11 camera system
The Hasselblad branding that is seen on the round camera island is because the storied camera company has lent its image processing and filter chops to the computational algorithms that utilize the main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. A 48 MP ultrawide shooter, as well as a 32 MP 2x telephoto camera round up a decent photography set that we can't wait to put through its paces when we get our grubby mitts on the phone a few days from now.
The OnePlus 11 is a stealth gaming phone!
The best haptics on Android are a gamer's delight
OnePlus is keen to emphasize that the 11 series carriers a unique feature for haptics feedback. According to the specs sheet, the phone is the only Android handset with a vibration motor that offers volume larger than 600mm³, making it the biggest six-axis motor on an Android phone. It can mimic movements in two directions at once, which will come in handy while gaming. "The first full-phase magnetic circuit technology can realize two vibrations at the same time, such as driving while attacking in the game," says OnePlus.
Audio
Besides the Dolby surround sound from the two stereo speakers, the OnePlus 11 is uniquely positioned to pair with the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earphones that offer very low latency for the gamers out there, while having three noise-canceling mics and up to 10 hours of battery life from the buds alone.
True 120fps gaming
The OnePlus 11 carries "the world's first super frame super picture engine, achieving a breakthrough in game frame rate and picture quality." This has been done in partnership with the creators of the Unity game engine to adjust and optimize the underlying code of the games, as well as with its traditional partner from PixelWorks which supplied them with a unique "professional-quality rendering chip to complete game-specific calculations with low power consumption."
These new features make OnePlus 11 the first to achieve full 120 frames while gaming, and its buyers will be able to enjoy the experience "in more than 100 mainstream games" with more on the way, claims OnePlus.
OnePlus 11 pricing and release date
- 8GB/128GB: $699
- 16GB/256GB: $799
- Release date: February 16
The OnePlus 11 will be released on February 16, but T-Mobile won't be carrying it this time around as it will keep offering the 10 series. After all, the dual-brand approach set after the merger of Oppo and OnePlus will see many millions of resources poured into the company in the next three years, while the OnePlus phones may be sold at cost in order to create a really compelling value-for-money impression in the eye of the consumer.
Still, OnePlus has made sure that the 11 supports T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T network bands for a 5G experience while you can grab the phone directly from its web store without signing up for carrier plans and still get great discounts:
- $500 of trade-in value for the OnePlus 10T
- Discounts on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2
- Extra 5% off for students
- 0 APR with 24 months installments
- 2X RedCoins
- Non trade-in orders will receive a $100 coupon back
