OnePlus 11 - return of the $650 flagship-killer or final nail in the coffin; Carl Pei saw it coming?



That being said, there’s certainly light at the end of the tunnel, as OnePlus’ faith is still in its own hands, and just like with all OnePlus flagship phones from the very beginning, pricing will likely prove to be the deciding factor for the future of the new OnePlus 11 and perhaps even OnePlus as a whole!

Of course, what everyone is probably thinking right now is whether OnePlus is going back to its “flagship-killer” days. In the end, “flagship-killer” is a term made popular by the company. Anyway, my answer would be… almost! “Almost” because now phones like the aforementioned Pixel 7 exist, offering as good or arguably better value at an even lower price than $650 (if that was to be the price of the OnePlus 11).



On the contrary, if the above-mentioned leak turns out to be wrong and the OnePlus 11 starts at around $800 (as I predicted earlier), then I'm willing to bet that OnePlus is vibrating its way into oblivion. I say that because while other phone-makers focus on delivering extended software support and advanced camera systems, the OnePlus 11's most interesting new feature seems to be… a strong vibration motor, which actually sounds brilliant, if it was a feature people asked for.





The "OnePlus hype" is dying out, but OnePlus can turn things around; just... Never Settle now or never!

As I elaborated throughout this story, OnePlus has been making some seriously questionable decisions/moves, but perhaps nothing speaks about the company's declining influence as the overall lack of excitement around recent OnePlus product releases. I'm sure you'd remember but there was a time when OnePlus worked overtime to create artificial hype around new phones, and this... worked!





Google, The tech media, the enthusiasts, and even regular OnePlus users who had been supporting the phone-maker since day one - everyone was looking forward to how the underdog could challenge the likes of Samsung Xiaomi , and even Apple . But this doesn't seem to be the case anymore or at least not to the same extent.







In the presence of phones like the Pixel 7, Galaxy S21 FE, or even mid-range devices like the Nothing Phone 1 and Pixel 6a, the “flagship-killer” segment that OnePlus used to own is now occupied by others. Hence, getting back into the spotlight (hopefully that's what OnePlus is trying to do) will take some time...



Of course, it’s possible the $650 OnePlus 11 price leak is misleading and the company has different plans for the future. Perhaps a total merger with Oppo is in the cards and therefore it “doesn’t really matter” how expensive new OnePlus phones are and what features they offer?





But I choose to remain cautiously optimistic! I'm rooting for OnePlus to get back to the days when the phone-maker was a real challenger! That being said, just like 2020-2022, the next couple of years will likely prove to be defining for the company. Let's kick it off with a $650 OnePlus 11, OnePlus? Please.