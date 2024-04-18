Bonkers new deal knocks the unlocked OnePlus 10T well below $300 for a limited time





Yes, a fully unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty included can be yours right now at a lower price than something like the mid-range Nord N30 or Samsung Galaxy A25 . And despite its advanced age, this bad boy remains undeniably superior to all the best budget 5G phones available in 2024 in most key departments.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Two Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $385 off (59%) $264 99 $649 99 Buy at Woot OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, New $320 off (49%) Buy at Amazon





After all, we're talking about a decidedly high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 affair here with a gorgeous 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.7 inches in diagonal, as well as a respectable 8GB RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and perhaps most impressively, a hefty 4,800mAh battery equipped with 125W charging technology.









But at 265 bucks, this overall value proposition is simply unrivaled, which is why you are strongly advised to pull the trigger as soon as possible. Woot's unprecedented new deal is technically scheduled to run for a whole week, but if demand is as strong as we expect, that expiration date could well be pushed ahead to... later today or tomorrow at the latest.



If the ultra-affordable 10T does end up going out of stock in a matter of hours, it will once again become a good idea to buy the handset on Amazon, where it's currently available for around $65 more than $265 (via a third-party seller).