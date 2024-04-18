Up Next:
Bonkers new deal knocks the unlocked OnePlus 10T well below $300 for a limited time
Remember when the OnePlus 10T dropped to a record low price of $299.99 in brand-new condition at Woot a couple of months back? If that outstanding deal seemed unbeatable, guess what, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has somehow just managed to outdo itself, charging an even lower $264.99 for the 2022-released Android powerhouse starting today.
Yes, a fully unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty included can be yours right now at a lower price than something like the mid-range Nord N30 or Samsung Galaxy A25. And despite its advanced age, this bad boy remains undeniably superior to all the best budget 5G phones available in 2024 in most key departments.
After all, we're talking about a decidedly high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 affair here with a gorgeous 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.7 inches in diagonal, as well as a respectable 8GB RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and perhaps most impressively, a hefty 4,800mAh battery equipped with 125W charging technology.
That's faster than pretty much all the best phones money can buy right now (in the US), incredibly exceeding even the top charging speeds of this year's OnePlus 12 super-flagship. Of course, the OnePlus 10T is not exactly flawless in every way, disappointing (a little) with the performance and versatility of its 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system.
But at 265 bucks, this overall value proposition is simply unrivaled, which is why you are strongly advised to pull the trigger as soon as possible. Woot's unprecedented new deal is technically scheduled to run for a whole week, but if demand is as strong as we expect, that expiration date could well be pushed ahead to... later today or tomorrow at the latest.
If the ultra-affordable 10T does end up going out of stock in a matter of hours, it will once again become a good idea to buy the handset on Amazon, where it's currently available for around $65 more than $265 (via a third-party seller).
