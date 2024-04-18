Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Bonkers new deal knocks the unlocked OnePlus 10T well below $300 for a limited time

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bonkers new deal knocks the unlocked OnePlus 10T well below $300 for a limited time
Remember when the OnePlus 10T dropped to a record low price of $299.99 in brand-new condition at Woot a couple of months back? If that outstanding deal seemed unbeatable, guess what, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has somehow just managed to outdo itself, charging an even lower $264.99 for the 2022-released Android powerhouse starting today.

Yes, a fully unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty included can be yours right now at a lower price than something like the mid-range Nord N30 or Samsung Galaxy A25. And despite its advanced age, this bad boy remains undeniably superior to all the best budget 5G phones available in 2024 in most key departments.

OnePlus 10T

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Two Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$385 off (59%)
$264 99
$649 99
Buy at Woot

OnePlus 10T

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, New
$320 off (49%)
Buy at Amazon

After all, we're talking about a decidedly high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 affair here with a gorgeous 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.7 inches in diagonal, as well as a respectable 8GB RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and perhaps most impressively, a hefty 4,800mAh battery equipped with 125W charging technology.

That's faster than pretty much all the best phones money can buy right now (in the US), incredibly exceeding even the top charging speeds of this year's OnePlus 12 super-flagship. Of course, the OnePlus 10T is not exactly flawless in every way, disappointing (a little) with the performance and versatility of its 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system.

But at 265 bucks, this overall value proposition is simply unrivaled, which is why you are strongly advised to pull the trigger as soon as possible. Woot's unprecedented new deal is technically scheduled to run for a whole week, but if demand is as strong as we expect, that expiration date could well be pushed ahead to... later today or tomorrow at the latest. 

Recommended Stories
If the ultra-affordable 10T does end up going out of stock in a matter of hours, it will once again become a good idea to buy the handset on Amazon, where it's currently available for around $65 more than $265 (via a third-party seller).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless