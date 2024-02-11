The ageless OnePlus 10T is probably the best budget phone right now at this insanely low price





When it comes to unlocked handsets sans special requirements or any kinds of strings attached, however, your options are obviously way more limited, and in most cases, you'll have to settle for mediocre specifications... at best.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Two Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $350 off (54%) $299 99 $649 99





Despite its somewhat advanced age, the OnePlus 10T is anything but a mediocre device by 2024 standards, offering among others blazing fast charging, respectable camera performance, and 120Hz AMOLED screen smoothness while costing a measly $299.99 right now.





Don't go looking for this deal on the official OnePlus website, though, as the smartphone manufacturer no longer sells the 2022-released 6.7-incher itself at any price. Instead, you'll need to pick up the cheaper-than-ever 10T from Woot, which is not always ideal. In this particular situation, it doesn't look like you have anything to worry about, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer includes a full 1-year OnePlus warranty with each brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit on offer for a limited time.





Technically, you have until February 16 to take advantage of this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable promotion, but there's definitely a good chance stocks will run out sooner than that. If (or rather when) that happens, it's probably a good idea to check Amazon, where a third-party seller is currently charging just 20 bucks more than Woot for the exact same device.





The OnePlus 10T, mind you, runs Android 14 on the software side of things after a recent update while packing a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that still runs circles around all the mid-range chips powering the best affordable phones released over the last year or so. That 4,800mAh battery is also pretty impressive, especially for such a premium-looking and relatively slender handset, and the 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage space are... pretty much the best you can hope to get at $299.99 in this day and age.





In short, you're looking at a positively dreamy value proposition here that you should definitely wake up and nab before it's too late.

What can you buy for just three Benjamins in today's smartphone market? If you have something (good) to trade in or you're willing to open a new line of (costly) service with one of the top three US carriers, the answer is... pretty much whatever you want, and in many cases, you can even keep that $300 untouched in your bank account.