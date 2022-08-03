But, there's one important aspect of modern smartphones it is durability. And, a part of the durability question is the so-called water resistance or IP rating. In this article, we'll address the question of whether or not the OnePlus 10T is waterproof, and to what extent you can feel safe from a splash of water on your new shiny device.







The OnePlus 10T can be preordered right now with free Buds Pro bundle As usual, OnePlus lets you grab one of its new phones directly from its website, and the preorder period includes a nice discount in the form of a Buds Pro gift bundle that lowers the purchase price. On top of it all, you can trade an older OnePlus phone for a better deal. £139 off (22%) Trade-in Gift £490 £629 Buy at OnePlus





Also read:

Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?

What does IP54 on the OnePlus 10T mean?

OnePlus has just announced its second flagship for 2022, the OnePlus 10T. Sporting a familiar, and yet, very recognizable design with two beautiful colors, as well as the latest and greatest chip by Qualcomm, the phone is quite promising.Officially, the OnePlus 10T has an IP54 rating, so no, it is not waterproof. Basically, this IP rating means it is protected from dust in limited amounts and water sprays (again, in limited amounts). This is not an IP68 rating - the rating we see on flagship phones these days, which is what we consider a water-resistant phone.Your new phone will be protected (to a certain extent) by liquids splashing on it, but it cannot be immersed in water. It is sufficiently protected from dust, at least, a normal, everyday amount of it.IP in those ratings stands for ingress protection rating, and the two numbers that follow express the exact level of protection the phone is certified for (one number for dust, and one number for moisture). In our case, it's IP54 on the OnePlus 10T.The first number is responsible for the level of protection of the device against small particles, such as your everyday dust, for example. The higher the number, the better the protection with 6 being the highest rating for dust protection. 5 on the OnePlus 10T means quite good protection against dust – although dust damage is not unlikely, it is very difficult to get it into so much dust that it impacts its performance.The second number here is for protection against water (moisture). Here, we have the number 4 (out of 9 in total, but with 8 being the highest level we see in smartphones, such as the iPhone 13 or the Galaxy S22 models). 4 here means the phone is protected from water being splashed on it from all directions. However, keep in mind we are talking about water splashes, and not submerging the phone in the pool.With all that being said – yes, you can be calm if you splash it with a few drops, but you should be really careful when bringing it to the pool with you, or bringing it to the beach (better not, or at least, be extra careful with your new phone).