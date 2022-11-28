OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year
There’s just one more day of deals galore before all prices go back to normal, at least until the holiday season, so if you’ve been eyeing a particular device, now is probably your last chance to get a hefty discount on whatever you wish to buy.
If the OnePlus 10 Pro is on your wishlist, you probably have less than a day to decide if it’s worthy or not since the Chinese handset maker is running a pretty decent promotion on Amazon. In fact, the OnePlus 10 Pro is getting a much higher discount than any of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series phones, at least on Amazon.
That said, we’re a bit surprised that the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company’s previous flagship, is not part of the Cyber Monday deals although its price has been reduced during Black Friday. However, if you’re particularly interested in the OnePlus 9 Pro, then you’ll most likely love the OnePlus 10 Pro Cyber Monday deal that’s only going to last until the end of the day.
Assuming you’re going for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G model with 8/128GB, you’ll be saving 31%. It doesn’t even matter what colors you choose – Emerald Forest or Volcanic Black, you’ll be paying the same low price.
Sadly, the 12/256GB OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is not really worth it, even though it’s listed among OnePlus’ Cyber Monday deals. The Volcanic Black model is getting a “whooping” discount of 8%, which is about $70 total. Considering the phone typically sells for $870, it’s safe to say that this is truly a bad deal that you’ll want to skip.
