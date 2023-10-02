The amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is available at a lower price on Amazon; get one for less while you can
As we reported already, at the moment, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the top-tier 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022, offering this awesome Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone for a whopping $230 off its price. So, if you're looking for a high-end smartphone at a significantly lower price, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal.
The OnePlus 10 Pro comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So, we think it's safe to say that this phone can deal with pretty much everything you throw its way, and you'll be able to play games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any issues.
In addition to that, the phone sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a huge 5000mAh power cell, which will let you stream videos for almost 10 hours straight before the need to top up. Also, there is pretty fast 65W wired charging on board, which fills the tank in just 34 minutes. Another awesome thing is that a 65W charging brick is included in the box. High-end phones rarely get shipped with a charger these days, so this is something we should appreciate.
The OnePlus 10 Pro may be an older phone, but it is still worth it, especially now that it's available at a lower price. Just be sure to act fast on this one since you never know how long the offer will be available.
However, if you prefer OnePlus to Motorola, you'll be pleased to learn that the 128GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently discounted by 19% on Amazon, which means you can get it for $105 less if you pull the trigger on this sweet deal now.
As an ex-flagship OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro takes gorgeous photos. It has a 48MP main camera that can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps and a 32MP selfie shooter that can record videos in up to 1080p at 30fps.
