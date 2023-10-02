Score a top-tier phone without breaking the bank; get a 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 for $230 OFF from Amazon

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
We all know that top-tier phones offer a lot but also come with a really high price tag. Therefore, it's always nice to find a phone with high-end specs at a budget-friendly price. Of course, it's usually hard to find such a gem, which is why this deal is so special since it literally gives you a link to one incredible deal on one awesome phone on Amazon.

The phone in question is the ordinary-looking — at least at first glance — Motorola Edge + 2022, which is currently 31% off its sticker price. If you pick up your old phone, open your calculator app, and start estimating how much you will save, you will see that your savings will be around $230 if you pull the trigger on this sweet deal.

Motorola Edge + 2022 (512GB): Save $230!

Snatch a 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 from Amazon and score savings of $230. The phone has incredible performance, takes beautiful photos, and can now be yours for way less than usual.
$230 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Motorola Edge + 2022 is nothing to write home about on the outside, it's impressive on the inside. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is still pretty powerful. The powerful silicon is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, so you will have plenty of RAM for multitasking and ample storage for your gym shots, as well as photos of your car and girlfriend.

Speaking of photos, this unremarkable at-a-glance phone boasts a 50MP main camera and a 60MP selfie snapper. Both sensors take gorgeous pictures, so your abs and both of your girlfriends — especially the one on four wheels — will look awesome. Not only that, but your videos of you sliding her on the streets will also look incredible. The main camera can shoot videos up to 8K at 30fps, while the one on the front can record videos in 4K at 30fps.

The Motorola Edge + 2022 also boasts a nice screen to watch them skids on. Its 6.7-inch display has a 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to a 144Hz variable refresh rate. In addition to that, there is a 4,800mAh battery on board, which gives at least a day and a half of battery life with regular usage.

As you can see, the Motorola Edge + 2022 is a pretty dope phone. It's a proper top-tier smartphone, and Amazon's current discount makes this a true gem. So, tap that deal button and snatch a Snapdragon-powered jewel at a discounted price while you can.
