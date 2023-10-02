Score a top-tier phone without breaking the bank; get a 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 for $230 OFF from Amazon

Motorola Edge + 2022 (512GB): Save $230! Snatch a 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 from Amazon and score savings of $230. The phone has incredible performance, takes beautiful photos, and can now be yours for way less than usual. $230 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

While the Motorola Edge + 2022 is nothing to write home about on the outside, it's impressive on the inside. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is still pretty powerful. The powerful silicon is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, so you will have plenty of RAM for multitasking and ample storage for your gym shots, as well as photos of your car and girlfriend.Speaking of photos, this unremarkable at-a-glance phone boasts a 50MP main camera and a 60MP selfie snapper. Both sensors take gorgeous pictures, so your abs and both of your girlfriends — especially the one on four wheels — will look awesome. Not only that, but your videos of you sliding her on the streets will also look incredible. The main camera can shoot videos up to 8K at 30fps, while the one on the front can record videos in 4K at 30fps.The Motorola Edge + 2022 also boasts a nice screen to watch them skids on. Its 6.7-inch display has a 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to a 144Hz variable refresh rate. In addition to that, there is a 4,800mAh battery on board, which gives at least a day and a half of battery life with regular usage.As you can see, the Motorola Edge + 2022 is a pretty dope phone. It's a proper top-tier smartphone, and Amazon's current discount makes this a true gem. So, tap that deal button and snatch a Snapdragon-powered jewel at a discounted price while you can.