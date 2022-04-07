 More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Processors OnePlus

More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak

Anam Hamid
By
0
More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak
Since 2019, it had been the norm for OnePlus to reveal two numbered series phones at the same time, so it was a bit of a surprise when the OnePlus 10 Pro made a solo entry this year. The Chinese company has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of a regular model, but there are signs it does exist.

Yogesh Brar, who often leaks smartphone information, thinks that OnePlus is currently testing a device powered by the Dimensity 9000, MediaTek's flagship chip which some rumors suggest is faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. He thinks it could be the standard OnePlus 10. Like many of the best Android phones of 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

We heard the news regarding a different chip for the normal model in January as well, so it's worth paying attention to. Most key details are still a mystery, but judging by the OnePlus 9 series, it's likely that the OnePlus 10 will have a smaller display than the 10 Pro and a lesser camera system.

For reference, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inches screen, a triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP telephoto module, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Nothing can be said regarding the design of the phone with certainty at the moment. Last year's OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro had the same overall design. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a redesigned camera bump, so it's possible that the regular variant will also get it. There is also a slight possibility that the device will have an entirely different back design

This model should appear sometime in 2022 and per Brar, it will be released in select markets, probably only in India and China, though a European release cannot be ruled out. 

The OnePlus 10 should not be confused with the rumored 10R, which will be more of a budget flagship.

Other than that, OnePlus is also said to be working on an Ultra variant, which will apparently slot above the OnePlus 10 Pro and will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. This model is expected in Q3 2022. Not much is known about this variant, except that it might feature sister company OPPO's MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

