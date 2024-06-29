Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

One UI Watch 6 Beta now open to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One UI Watch 6 Beta now open to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy Watch owners with a Watch 5 or 4 model can now test out the new One UI Watch 6 software update before it is officially released. This opportunity was previously only available for Watch 6 users, but Samsung has now expanded access to the beta version to include users of these older models.

With this beta release, Samsung is giving Watch 5 and 4 users a chance to explore and experience the latest features and improvements of One UI Watch 6 firsthand. Although the beta version is not the final product, it provides valuable insights into the upcoming software update and allows users to provide feedback to Samsung.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung


It's worth noting that not all Watch 5 and 4 models are eligible for the beta version, as certain “special edition” models are excluded. Additionally, the beta version is only available for Bluetooth models and not for LTE variants, as was the case with the initial rollout for the Watch 6. However, the specific reasons for these limitations have not been disclosed.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is also eligible to try out the One UI Watch 6 Beta | Image credit — PhoneArena

One UI Watch 6 introduces several notable changes and enhancements. These changes include Galaxy AI integration with sleep insights, offering users a more comprehensive understanding of their nighttime activity. Another useful addition is the ability to use a pinch gesture to select items on the screen, which was previously limited to the accessibility mode.

This move by Samsung comes just ahead of the anticipated launch of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra models at Samsung Unpacked in Paris. These upcoming models will come pre-installed with One UI Watch 6, which is based on Wear OS.

The One UI Watch 6 beta can be accessed through the Samsung Members app, where users will be able to find a card advertising the beta at the top of it. By tapping on it and selecting "Join" for their specific watch model, users can initiate an update to their Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch.

For those interested in upgrading to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung is currently offering a free promotion. By signing up to reserve a $50 credit towards the new devices, users are also entered into a drawing to win $5,000. You can make yours now by using the convenient reservation widget above.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless