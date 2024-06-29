One UI Watch 6 Beta now open to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Galaxy Watch owners with a Watch 5 or 4 model can now test out the new One UI Watch 6 software update before it is officially released. This opportunity was previously only available for Watch 6 users, but Samsung has now expanded access to the beta version to include users of these older models.
With this beta release, Samsung is giving Watch 5 and 4 users a chance to explore and experience the latest features and improvements of One UI Watch 6 firsthand. Although the beta version is not the final product, it provides valuable insights into the upcoming software update and allows users to provide feedback to Samsung.
It's worth noting that not all Watch 5 and 4 models are eligible for the beta version, as certain “special edition” models are excluded. Additionally, the beta version is only available for Bluetooth models and not for LTE variants, as was the case with the initial rollout for the Watch 6. However, the specific reasons for these limitations have not been disclosed.
The Galaxy Watch 4 is also eligible to try out the One UI Watch 6 Beta | Image credit — PhoneArena
One UI Watch 6 introduces several notable changes and enhancements. These changes include Galaxy AI integration with sleep insights, offering users a more comprehensive understanding of their nighttime activity. Another useful addition is the ability to use a pinch gesture to select items on the screen, which was previously limited to the accessibility mode.
This move by Samsung comes just ahead of the anticipated launch of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra models at Samsung Unpacked in Paris. These upcoming models will come pre-installed with One UI Watch 6, which is based on Wear OS.
The One UI Watch 6 beta can be accessed through the Samsung Members app, where users will be able to find a card advertising the beta at the top of it. By tapping on it and selecting "Join" for their specific watch model, users can initiate an update to their Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch.
For those interested in upgrading to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung is currently offering a free promotion. By signing up to reserve a $50 credit towards the new devices, users are also entered into a drawing to win $5,000. You can make yours now by using the convenient reservation widget above.
