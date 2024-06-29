One UI Watch 6 Beta now open to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung





The Galaxy Watch 4 is also eligible to try out the One UI Watch 6 Beta | Image credit — PhoneArena

One UI Watch 6 introduces several notable changes and enhancements. These changes include Galaxy AI integration with sleep insights, offering users a more comprehensive understanding of their nighttime activity. Another useful addition is the ability to use a pinch gesture to select items on the screen, which was previously limited to the accessibility mode.



This move by Samsung comes just ahead of the anticipated launch of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra models at Samsung Unpacked in Paris. These upcoming models will come pre-installed with One UI Watch 6, which is based on Wear OS.



The One UI Watch 6 beta can be accessed through the Samsung Members app, where users will be able to find a card advertising the beta at the top of it. By tapping on it and selecting "Join" for their specific watch model, users can initiate an update to their Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch.



For those interested in upgrading to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 , Samsung is currently offering a free promotion. By signing up to reserve a $50 credit towards the new devices, users are also entered into a drawing to win $5,000. You can make yours now by using the convenient reservation widget above. One UI Watch 6 introduces several notable changes and enhancements. These changes include Galaxy AI integration with sleep insights, offering users a more comprehensive understanding of their nighttime activity. Another useful addition is the ability to use a pinch gesture to select items on the screen, which was previously limited to the accessibility mode.This move by Samsung comes just ahead of the anticipated launch of the Galaxy Watch 7 andUltra models at Samsung Unpacked in Paris. These upcoming models will come pre-installed with One UI Watch 6, which is based on Wear OS.The One UI Watch 6 beta can be accessed through the Samsung Members app, where users will be able to find a card advertising the beta at the top of it. By tapping on it and selecting "Join" for their specific watch model, users can initiate an update to their Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch.For those interested in upgrading to the upcoming, Samsung is currently offering a free promotion. By signing up to reserve a $50 credit towards the new devices, users are also entered into a drawing to win $5,000. You can make yours now by using the convenient reservation widget above.

It's worth noting that not all Watch 5 and 4 models are eligible for the beta version, as certain “special edition” models are excluded. Additionally, the beta version is only available for Bluetooth models and not for LTE variants, as was the case with the initial rollout for the Watch 6. However, the specific reasons for these limitations have not been disclosed.