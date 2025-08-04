$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

One UI 8 to take Live Captions to another level

Samsung sprinkles AI on a current feature and makes it better

Galaxy Z Series One UI
Samsung devices show off the Galaxy AI logo on their screens.
Samsung is adding a new Galaxy AI feature to the One UI 8 interface. The new feature, called Voice Captioning, takes Live Captions and moves it up to the next level thanks to AI. Live Captions in One UI transcribes speech into text in real time. Voice Captioning, found with the other Galaxy AI tools in One UI 8, will also turn speech to text in real time. The difference is, with Voice Captioning, the speech can be translated into different languages.

Since this is considered an AI feature, there has to be some AI magic involved-and there is. Voice Captioning will not only translate speech into text in different languages, but it will also provide users with a summary of what was said. If this sounds familiar, Pixel users can use their Live Captions feature, and with Live Translate enabled, have the captions appear in a foreign language that the user can choose from.  

Voice Captioning takes Live Captions to another level in One UI 8. | Image credit-Android Authority - One UI 8 to take Live Captions to another level
Voice Captioning takes Live Captions to another level in One UI 8. | Image credit-Android Authority

The feature was discovered by GalaxyTechie who posted a tweet about it on "X." Voice Captioning is only available in China right now on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models. However, if you're not in China, you can install Voice Captioning now using an APK if you have a Galaxy phone running One UI 8 (like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7) or One UI 7. Once you install the APK, you can add the shortcut to the Quick Settings panel. Keep in mind that some on Reddit have complained that the APK doesn't work on all devices, so your best bet might be to wait for Samsung to officially roll this out.

The Video Captioning icon appears on the screen along with controls that select the source of the vocals being translated. | Image credit-X - One UI 8 to take Live Captions to another level
The Video Captioning icon appears on the screen along with controls that select the source of the vocals being translated. | Image credit-X

If you can't wait for Samsung to disseminate Voice Captioning, and you decide to install the APK, you'll have to choose which languages you'll want to have supported by the feature. Social media reports claim that the APK won't work on phones running the One UI 7 beta and the One UI 8 beta although it will work with the stable versions of both.

Will you use Video Captioning?

Vote View Result

The audio being captioned can be sourced from the phone, from a microphone, or from both the phone and a microphone simultaneously. And since it will work with multiple languages, Samsung says that the feature is perfect for conference calls.

