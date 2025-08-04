Samsung Display reveals what the next foldable devices might be wearing

On Monday, Samsung Display announced a new brand of foldable OLED displays called MONTFLEX , which will formally be introduced this week at the K-Display 2025 Korea Display Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Display has been producing foldable OLED panels for seven years, and the latest screens are not only slimmer and lighter than past displays, they are also extremely durable, remaining fully functional after 500,000 folds.





Jae-Nam Yun, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Display Marketing Team at Samsung Display said, "Since beginning mass production of foldable OLEDs in 2019, we have continued to drive technological innovation to perfect the product—becoming the first in the industry to apply UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) and LEAD, a polarizer-free OCF technology, to foldables."









The MONTFLEX name means something to Samsung Display and is based on the French word for mountain. The Samsung unit says the moniker "represents the pinnacle of foldable innovation and embodies the company’s drive for the perfect foldable panel." Additionally, the first four letters of the MONTFLEX name each stand for a key strength of Samsung's foldable OLED displays:

M-mechanically durable offering outstanding folding reliability.

O-opto-mechanically flat, delivering a vivid display with minimal crease.

N-narrow bezels that maximize screen area.

T-thin and lightweight design that enhances portability.





Jae-Nam Yun adds that, "Following the launch of a foldable panel with a newly developed 'shock-resistant structure' that passed the 500,000-fold durability test, we will continue pushing the boundaries to deliver even more refined foldable products that exceed market expectations. Samsung's current foldable OLED screenn is called the Infinity Flex Display. The latter includes a proprietary ultra-thin glass (UTG) allowing these panels to be thin and flexible.

Through the launch of MONTFLEX, Samsung Display said that it hopes to show to both consumers and its customers the "unique value" of its foldable OLED panels. At the same time, Samsung wants to remind the world that it expects it leadership position in foldables to remain "a key driver of future growth."





We should know much more about the new displays when Samsung puts them on display (pardon the pun) during the 2025 Korea Display Exhibition opening this coming Thursday.

