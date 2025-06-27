A quiet hint just made the AirPods Pro 3 feel very real
A mysterious Bluetooth ID has surfaced in Apple's database, adding to a growing list of subtle clues that the next AirPods Pro are on their way.
A couple of weeks ago, a hint found in iOS 26 code referenced the AirPods Pro 3. Now, another little hint found about them has surfaced, in a database.
Apparently, the folks at MacRumors have discovered a new Bluetooth ID in an Apple database related to device syncing. It's possible this Bluetooth ID is referencing the AirPods Pro 3. The earbuds are expected to potentially be unveiled in the fall or towards the end of this year.
Now, this Bluetooth ID has appeared in an undisclosed codebase. Reportedly, the codebase was updated and would normally contain a list of Bluetooth IDs for accessories like AirPods and headphones by Beats. Well, there's now this one extra value that was added with the latest update...
The AirPods Pro 2 are very capable and offer premium sound and convenience without many tradeoffs, as we found in our review. They offer great sound and Spatial Audio, amazing active noise cancellation, and are generally ideal for iPhone users.
I'll be personally very excited to learn what improvements the AirPods Pro 3 would bring to the table to an already quite amazing product. Hopefully, we'll know more as we approach their potential release timeframe towards the end of the year.
Apple is quite good with keeping things under wraps and preventing leaks. However, even the Cupertino tech giant can make a mistake, one referencing the AirPods Pro 3 directly in the beta code of iOS 26, and another stating "AirPods Pro 2 or later" (from a software update text).
And it doesn't correspond to a known product. The identifier, 8239, is currently not associated with any existing products, so it's likely that it is referencing the unannounced AirPods Pro 3. The AirPods Pro 2 are 0x2024 (8228).
The AirPods Pro 2. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Well, if anything, this comes to corroborate that the AirPods Pro 3's launch is imminent. It's possible the new premium earbuds to launch in late 2025, but some sources claim 2026, which seems less likely at this point.
