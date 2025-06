A quiet hint just made the AirPods Pro 3 feel very real

AirPods Pro 3

Well, if anything, this comes to corroborate that the AirPods Pro 3 's launch is imminent. It's possible the new premium earbuds to launch in late 2025, but some sources claim 2026, which seems less likely at this point.

A couple of weeks ago, a hint found in iOS 26 code referenced the AirPods Pro 3 . Now, another little hint found about them has surfaced, in a database.Apparently, the folks at MacRumors have discovered a new Bluetooth ID in an Apple database related to device syncing. It's possible this Bluetooth ID is referencing the AirPods Pro 3 . The earbuds are expected to potentially be unveiled in the fall or towards the end of this year.Apple is quite good with keeping things under wraps and preventing leaks. However, even the Cupertino tech giant can make a mistake, one referencing thedirectly in the beta code of iOS 26 , and another stating "AirPods Pro 2 or later" (from a software update text).Now, this Bluetooth ID has appeared in an undisclosed codebase. Reportedly, the codebase was updated and would normally contain a list of Bluetooth IDs for accessories like AirPods and headphones by Beats. Well, there's now this one extra value that was added with the latest update...And it doesn't correspond to a known product. The identifier, 8239, is currently not associated with any existing products, so it's likely that it is referencing the unannounced. The AirPods Pro 2 are 0x2024 (8228).The AirPods Pro 2 are very capable and offer premium sound and convenience without many tradeoffs, as we found in our review. They offer great sound and Spatial Audio, amazing active noise cancellation, and are generally ideal for iPhone users.I'll be personally very excited to learn what improvements thewould bring to the table to an already quite amazing product. Hopefully, we'll know more as we approach their potential release timeframe towards the end of the year.