One UI 7's "Now Bar" realizes Samsung's vision for Galaxy AI in 2025

Samsung Android
Illustration of the new Galaxy AI features for One UI 7
Samsung is gearing up to release the Galaxy S25 series with One UI 7 in early 2025. This update will introduce the Now Bar, a new feature designed to streamline how users interact with their devices. Today, Samsung highlighted this and other features coming to One UI 7, which represents a significant advancement in Samsung's quest to integrate AI into their devices.

The Now Bar, located on the lock screen, will provide users with immediate access to their most frequently used apps, real-time notifications, and even travel itineraries. This means less time searching for what you need and more time focusing on what matters.

The new Now Bar highlights key activities on your device. | Image credit — Samsung

With the Now Bar, Samsung aims to simplify daily tasks and provide helpful prompts. Imagine packing for a trip and your phone automatically suggests creating a folder of essential travel apps. Or, it reminds you when to leave for the airport and even curates a playlist for your journey. These are just a few examples of how the Now Bar can enhance your mobile experience.

But the Now Bar is just one part of the larger One UI 7 update. Samsung is also introducing the Personal Data Engine, a system designed to protect user privacy. This engine will ensure that personal data is securely stored on the device, using advanced encryption technology like Knox Vault and post-quantum cryptography.

Beyond software enhancements, the Galaxy S25 series is rumored to feature a refreshed design. Leaks suggest the S25 Ultra may sport a slimmer profile with rounded corners for improved ergonomics. The display is expected to have thinner bezels, offering a more immersive viewing experience. While the S25 and S25+ are likely to retain a similar design to their predecessors, they may come in a wider array of colors.

As a Z Fold 6 owner, I'm particularly interested in how the Now Bar will integrate with my daily routine. As someone who relies heavily on their smartphone for both work and personal use, I appreciate any feature that can help me stay organized and efficient. Although we may not see this for some time, I'm also curious how the Now Bar will function on foldable devices. I imagine that the larger real estate represents an opportunity for more innovative features to be embedded into it. Finally, I'm eager to see how these rumored design changes and software enhancements will combine to create a more seamless and intuitive mobile experience.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

