One UI 7's "Now Bar" realizes Samsung's vision for Galaxy AI in 2025

The new Now Bar highlights key activities on your device. | Image credit — Samsung





With the Now Bar, Samsung aims to simplify daily tasks and provide helpful prompts. Imagine packing for a trip and your phone automatically suggests creating a folder of essential travel apps. Or, it reminds you when to leave for the airport and even curates a playlist for your journey. These are just a few examples of how the Now Bar can enhance your mobile experience.





One UI 7

But the Now Bar is just one part of the largerupdate. Samsung is also introducing the Personal Data Engine, a system designed to protect user privacy. This engine will ensure that personal data is securely stored on the device, using advanced encryption technology like Knox Vault and post-quantum cryptography.