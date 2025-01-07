One UI 7 Beta 3 unexpectedly removes useful Now Bar options, but hope remains
Samsung has just released One UI 7 Beta 3 to eligible Galaxy S24 phones yesterday, January 6. However, it's not all new features and enhancements coming with the software update. Apparently, the company has also included a temporary feature downgrade with One UI 7 Beta 3: the Now Bar is getting a little downgrade.
The change was first noticed by a beta user who posted a complaint on Samsung's US community forums. The complaint got a response from a Samsung beta moderator, indicating that the change is not a bug, but instead an "intentional refinement".
The Now Bar is somewhat similar to Apple's Dynamic Island and it is designed to display key information from apps at a glance. Before this beta arrived, the Now Bar supported Live Notifications for several apps, including the Clock app, Emergency Sharing, Bixby, Interpreter, Samsung Health, Maps, Voice Recorder, and Samsung Notes.
With One UI 7 Beta 3, most of these options have been removed. Now, the Now Bar only shows Interprereter, Clock, and Emergency Sharing Live Notifications, as you can see in this screenshot:
One UI 7 Beta 3 screenshot with Now Bar settings. | Image Credit - SamMobile
Luckily, the moderator also said that the features will be more available once the official version is out, and after Samsung's made improvements to them. The moderator doesn't specify exactly what improvements Samsung has in store, though.
The stable version of One UI 7 will be launched alongside the Galaxy S25 phones. The Unpacked event when we'll officially meet the Galaxy S25 trio is now scheduled for January 22, so save the date!
