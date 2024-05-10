Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung One UI 6.1 update with AI officially rolls out in the U.S. for Galaxy S22 series and more

Samsung One UI 6.1 update with AI officially rolls out in the U.S. for Galaxy S22 series and more
Following a false start with the One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is now proceeding with the update by officially announcing its rollout in the U.S. for this device and more. As part of the update, Samsung is making AI-powered features a bigger part of its Galaxy ecosystem, extending access to Galaxy AI to a larger number of devices.

Devices slated to receive these AI-powered features include the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Tab S8 series. This update brings a wide range of enhancements centered around communication, productivity, and web browsing. Additionally, a smaller selection of Galaxy AI features will come to Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices.

These AI features focus on improving communication, streamlining tasks, and enhancing productivity. For example, Interpreter makes travel easier by offering translation services that convert speech into text on compatible foldable devices. Live Translate helps break down language barriers with instant voice and text translation during phone calls. Chat Assist even offers context-aware suggestions for perfecting conversational tones and handles translation for messaging in different contexts.

Samsung is also including helpful features for organization and productivity. Browsing Assist can translate and summarize web articles, while Note Assist simplifies note-taking with auto-formatting and summarization tools. Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text tools to make it easy to transcribe voice recordings and create meeting summaries. Additionally, the Circle to Search with Google feature simplifies online searches and interactions across social media platforms.

Furthermore, "Circle to Search" with Google, the golden child of AI features that have debuted this year, will be arriving on the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip3, and Galaxy Z Fold3. Chat Assist will also be part of this update.

Samsung's move to expand AI feature availability to older devices is a welcome upgrade for owners of these smartphones and tablets. Hopefully no issues arise as part of this rollout and Samsung users can enjoy the smooth experience of having all the little enhancements.
