One UI 6.1 introduces a standalone Samsung Find App with the Galaxy S24 series





Samsung Find is a new app preloaded on the #GalaxyS24 series. This dedicated app provides a map view of your Galaxy devices on the SmartThings Find network. You can also track items you've attached your Galaxy SmartTag trackers to.



The Samsung Find app has 3 tabs: People,… pic.twitter.com/WS8pZWKyEE — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 18, 2024





Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Find app offers an enriched experience with additional features beyond the SmartThings app's capabilities. The app structure remains familiar, featuring tabs showcasing a map in the upper segment.



While it's not exclusive to SmartTags, the app accommodates People and Items tabs alongside the Devices tab. The Devices tab conveniently displays trackers, phones, and watches. The People tab allows users to track the locations of friends and family with their consent (hopefully).



However, Rahman's post indicates that the Samsung Find app is currently without the "notify when left behind" feature, which prevents users from leaving their devices behind. This functionality is present in the SmartThings app and is expected to be added to the Samsung Find app through future updates.



Despite the introduction of the Samsung Find app, it appears that the SmartThings app isn't entirely letting go of the Find feature at the moment. The coexistence of a standalone app on Galaxy devices suggests a potential transition away from the SmartThings app in the future. For now, the Samsung Find app will come pre-installed on the Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S24 +, and Despite the introduction of the Samsung Find app, it appears that the SmartThings app isn't entirely letting go of the Find feature at the moment. The coexistence of a standalone app on Galaxy devices suggests a potential transition away from the SmartThings app in the future. For now, the Samsung Find app will come pre-installed on the+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra . If you have a Galaxy device and update to the latest One UI 6.1, you can download it from the Galaxy Store.





Preorder a Galaxy S24 at Amazon for a FREE storage upgrade The Galaxy S24 Series is up for preorder at Amazon. Right now, you can preorder the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Amazon and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 eGift card. Preordering the S24+ also arrives with a free storage upgrade and an eGift card worth $150. If you preorder the vanilla model, you get a FREE storage upgrade plus a $75-worth eGift card. $359 off (11%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $100 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder. $870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1419 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24 or S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in Preordering the vanilla Galaxy S24 at the official store right now gives you a free storage upgrade plus up to $550 instant trade-in credit. You also get a $75 instant Samsung Credit, including your exclusive $50 reservation credit. Alternatively, preorder the Plus model to receive a free storage upgrade on Samsung, up to $650 off with a trade-in, and a $125 instant Samsung credit that includes your $50 reservation credit. $1310 off (66%) Trade-in Gift $669 98 $1979 98 Pre-order at Samsung