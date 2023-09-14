Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

One UI 6/Android 14 Beta 3 lands in the U.S., two other countries, for Galaxy S23 line
The One UI 6 Beta train keeps on chuggin' toward compatible Galaxy devices carrying a payload that includes the Android 14 Beta. We previously told you that Samsung had accidentally released One UI 6 Beta 3 to some Galaxy S23 units in Germany and the U.K. and would be sending these phones an update to rollback to the previous Beta version. But today we can tell you that One UI 6/Android 14 Beta 3 has been pushed out to Galaxy S23 phones in the U.S., Germany, and India.

The update, weighing in at 1.3GB, includes the September 2023 security patch and while some bugs will be exterminated by the update, it also brings an enhanced layout for the video player including enhanced speed controls between 0.25x and 2.0x. After the update, the speed controls are dedicated buttons giving you easier access to them than the previously used slider. The Play button has been moved to the middle of the screen and all buttons with similar functions have now been grouped together.

According to Android Police, after installing One UI 6/Android 14 Beta 3, the media panel will open with the expanded view by default. It also remembers whether the panel was last used in the expanded or collapsed state. Additionally, there is now a slight blur effect on the notification shade.

The final version of One UI 6/Android 14 should be available to Galaxy S23 series users in October or November. Typically, the previous year's flagship line, in this case, the Galaxy S22 series, would be receiving the final version of the update after the Galaxy S23 models. But this year, Samsung is giving the owners of one of its mid-range phones, the Galaxy A54, "next" instead of the Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy phones expected to receive the One UI 6/Android 14 Beta are (listed by "S," "Z," and "M" series):

  • Galaxy S23 series
  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy S21 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy A54
  • Galaxy A53
  • Galaxy A34
  • Galaxy M54
  • Galaxy M53
