 At least one model of the iPhone 14 series behind schedule due to lockdowns in China - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

At least one model of the iPhone 14 series behind schedule due to lockdowns in China

Apple
At least one model of the iPhone 14 series behind schedule due to lockdowns in China
As many of you may have probably heard, back in March of this year, some cities in China were under lockdown. Apple has been diversifying its production, but still some of its main factories are located in China. Now, AppleInsider reports that it seems at least one model from the iPhone 14 series is weeks behind schedule because of the lockdowns.

One iPhone 14 model appears to be three weeks behind schedule, reportedly


The information comes from Nikkei Asia sources, which indicate that at least one of the models in the iPhone 14 lineup is a bit behind schedule, and more precisely, around three weeks late. Currently, the iPhone 14 models are all in the engineering verification test (EVT) stage of production. This is pretty much the time when Apple works with suppliers to adjust production lines and caluculate manufacturing costs.

As you may have heard, there was an unexpected lockdown closures of some of Apple's key suppliers in Shanghai, and the delay we are talking about here was causes also from impact on transport around the affected region.

Reportedly, Cupertino is working with its suppliers in order to speed up things and the aforementioned iPhone 14 model (we don't know which one of the four) to be able to catch up and be on schedule.

An unnamed executive in the supply chain told Nikkei Asia that it is a challenge to make up for the lost time, and that Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to speed up development.

For those of you who are curious, all new models should reportedly complete the mentioned above EVT process by the end of June, then mass production should be readied by the end of August, or possibly the start of September.

Another unnamed source stated that the development process should be sped up, and the next level should be reached at the end of June or beginning of July. If that happens successfully, it should be possible for the supply chain to meet the mass production deadline of early September. However, the source also stated this is not certain and it depends on how the process accelerates, and if the acceleration happens soon.

However, worry not - it is not expected for the situation to go as was the case with the iPhone 12, where the official unveiling of the first 5G enabled iPhones was postponed to October (instead of the usual September) because of delays caused by the pandemic.

iPhone 14 series: what we've heard so far


And a quick recap for those of you who don't know what to expect when Apple unveils the next-generation premium iPhones. Pretty much, this year there won't be a mini iPhone 14, the base models are expected to be a normal iPhone 14 and a bigger iPhone 14 Max. The two Pro-models will also be present.

Recently, there have been some rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models could get an Always-On display, but this is not leaked information, rather a possibility mentioned by Ross Young (it may not happen, so don't raise your hopes up on that just yet).

Additionally, the Pro-branded iPhone 14 models are expected to rock a next-gen A16 Bionic chip, while the non-Pro iPhone 14 and 14 Max are expected to sport the A15 Bionic, the chip that's currently powering the iPhone 13 series. This could be due to Apple trying to make the difference between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones a bit more noticeable.

The four phones are expected to retain a similar iPhone-13-esque design on the back, while the Pro models will reportedly sport a pill and hole cutout shape to replace the notch. The four flagship phones are likely to be unveiled on September 13, according to the latest rumors and leaks.
Story Timeline
51 stories
25 May, 2022
At least one model of the iPhone 14 series behind schedule due to lockdowns in China
23 May, 2022
Apple reportedly switches to a new supplier for 'high-end' iPhone 14 front camera
20 May, 2022
Cheeky BOE in panic mode as Apple reportedly considering redirecting iPhone 14 orders
17 May, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro camera bump will be huge compared to regular models, leaked case image suggests
09 May, 2022
iPhone 14 battery life: everything we know
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says account deactivation in apps is nonsense, makes deletion an obligatory feature
Apple says account deactivation in apps is nonsense, makes deletion an obligatory feature
Amazon has some of the best SanDisk microSD cards on sale at incredible prices
Amazon has some of the best SanDisk microSD cards on sale at incredible prices
Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price
Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Report says the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 will not use Exynos chips in any market
Report says the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 will not use Exynos chips in any market
Apple reveals WWDC schedule; keynote kicks off 10 am PT on June 6th
Apple reveals WWDC schedule; keynote kicks off 10 am PT on June 6th

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Apple, Samsung face more fines for not shipping a power adapter with their pricey flagship phones
Apple, Samsung face more fines for not shipping a power adapter with their pricey flagship phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless