Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
After all, the global market leader's intentions to (eventually) adopt groundbreaking mini-LED display technology have been one of the industry's worst-kept secrets for a very long time, and it obviously makes sense for even more iPads to ditch traditional LCD panels in the not-too-distant future.
The transition will continue next year
The latter theory is supported by a Digitimes report from a couple of months back, but as a rule of thumb, it's not exactly wise to wholeheartedly trust the Taiwanese publication, especially when making such distant forecasts.
Circling back to what ETNews is predicting today, we should point out that the OLED iPad expansion is tipped to happen "in earnest" no sooner than 2023. In other words, cash-strapped fans of Apple's immensely successful slates might need to wait a couple more generations before being able to buy regular and pint-sized iPads with higher-quality displays.
LCD iPads will still be a thing through 2023 and possibly beyond
If the Cupertino-based tech giant does decide to upgrade its entire iPad lineup to OLED and/or mini-LED displays by 2023, next year's supply chain movement will essentially and prematurely set everything in stone.
Given Apple's crushing supremacy over all other tablet manufacturers around the world, such a transition will require an unprecedented effort from various parts suppliers, with said effort likely to make headlines before long. Unsurprisingly, Samsung and LG are expected to share the bulk of these display production orders, as is already the case as far as iPhones are concerned.
Speaking of, Apple's rumored OLED iPad adoption timeline sounds a lot like how the company gradually transitioned from lower-quality LCD to vastly superior handset panels between 2017 and 2020.
It's easy to draw a parallel between the road-opening iPhone X and iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), but we're curious to see if 2019's iPhone 11 will get an equivalent in a low-cost iPad or iPad mini of sorts with an LCD screen in tow in 2023.
Unfortunately, it's obviously hard to confidently predict anything else about Apple's 2022 and 2023 iPads right now, although the next 11-inch Pro generation is likely to embrace its big brother's mini-LED display technology, and sooner or later, the iPad Air has to jump on the Face ID bandwagon.