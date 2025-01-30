Older Samsung Galaxy phones may be getting some S25 camera features with One UI 7.1

Galaxy S25





In fact, what Samsung assured the media during the Unpacked briefing was that some of the new features that the company can pull in to an older device and have it work well, they will do so at some point. This is good news when you consider the additions to the camera app that are part of the stable One UI 7 version that shipped with these devices.





One of the main additions is a set of ten new filters, including six film-style filters that give your photos a retro look. While filters are not a new thing, the difference is that now you can customize these filters by adjusting things like color temperature and contrast. Plus, there's an AI-powered feature that helps you create professional-looking photos in different settings.









If you're into video, Samsung is adding a "Log Video" format that gives you more control over colors. This format is popular with professional videographers, and it lets you fine-tune the look of your videos. On the Galaxy S25 series, LOG is initially only available in Pro video mode, but you can customize the settings so that it is also available in standard video mode. You can convert this LOG footage to Rec. 709 right from your phone or, if you use an NLE or professional video editing software like Davinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro, you can use the Samsung provided LUT.



Another video-related feature is 10-bit HDR video recording, which is now standard and will make your videos have richer colors and look more true to life.









Samsung also added a feature called "virtual aperture" to the Galaxy S25 series. This lets you adjust the blurriness of the background in your photos, similar to how you would with a professional camera. This feature is only available in expert raw mode and is meant to give you more granular control over the blur than what you would have with portrait mode.










