Take a look at the official videos for the OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Meet the OnePlus 9 Series and this 60-second clip shows off both the





As you probably already know, OnePlus introduced its latest and greatest phones this morning. And to promote the new phones, the company unveiled a series of videos, some of which will probably be turned into 30 second and 60 second commercials for American television. The first video is titledand this 60-second clip shows off both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro . The video gives some exposure (no pun intended) to the Hasselblad camera that OnePlus includes with the two phones. The highly-regarded camera brand is supposed to raise the company's photography experience to a higher level.





Your Best Shot , is not about the COVID-19 vaccinations. Actually, it is about the photography system on the new handsets. The video starts by showing how the astronauts who were the first to walk on the moon were issued Hasselblad cameras for their mission. And that trusted brand is now found on the OnePlus 9 Series. OnePlus said recently that the first step for Hasselblad

The second video, called, is not about the COVID-19 vaccinations. Actually, it is about the photography system on the new handsets. The video starts by showing how the astronauts who were the first to walk on the moon were issued Hasselblad cameras for their mission. And that trusted brand is now found on the OnePlus 9 Series. OnePlus said recently that the first step for Hasselblad was to deliver more vibrant and dynamic colors while including more options for post editing. And the first feature mentioned in the video is Hasselblad's Natural Color Calibration.











This video also reveals the 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 and One Plus 9 Pro respectively. This means that the displays update 120 times per second providing buttery smooth scrolling and improved animation. Use of LTPO technology on the Pro model means that content that doesn't benefit from a faster refresh rate, such as a text, will be viewed at a much lower refresh rate. This helps preserve battery life since 120Hz screens typically are a drain on the battery.





User Stories , shows OnePlus users around the world explaining why they like the brand. Heinrich from Germany says that it is the build quality of its products that he likes. Kathryn from the U.K. enjoys the value she gets from OnePlus phones, and Schafer in the U.S. likes the way OnePlus cares for its community. Others are happy with the way that OnePlus listens to its customers while another is pleased with OnePlus' connection to power users. And David, living in the states, said that OnePlus is more than a phone to him, it is a family. OnePlus has come a long way since it released the OnePlus One (by invitation only!) in 2014. And over the ensuing years, the manufacturer has created a legion of fans. The next video,, shows OnePlus users around the world explaining why they like the brand. Heinrich from Germany says that it is the build quality of its products that he likes. Kathryn from the U.K. enjoys the value she gets from OnePlus phones, and Schafer in the U.S. likes the way OnePlus cares for its community. Others are happy with the way that OnePlus listens to its customers while another is pleased with OnePlus' connection to power users. And David, living in the states, said that OnePlus is more than a phone to him, it is a family.









The video also asks OnePlus customers how they discovered the company, and what their favorite features are. One customer likes the lack of bloatware and the customization options. Every OnePlus owner has a OnePlus story and many of them pass them along to you in this video.





Design this refined takes time. Each #OnePlusWatch ​ is individually hand polished for a stunning finish that's infinitely irresistible."



OnePlus also unveiled the OnePlus Watch today. The short video shows the outer ring of the wearable being polished by hand. As OnePlus says, "









If you missed it live and want to see the entire event, check out the video directly below.





The OnePlus 9 Series can be pre-ordered from T-Mobile starting on March 26th with availability beginning on April 4th. The OnePlus 9 Pro will cost $1,069 with 256GB of storage (24 monthly payments of $44.50). The OnePlus 9, with 128GB of storage, is priced at $729.99 or $30.42 per month for 24 months. While Verizon won't be selling either handset, the phones do support the carrier's zippy fast 4G LTE 48 CBRS signal which has delivered speeds of up to 600Mbps (faster than Big Red's DSS low-band 5G service). The devices also run on Verizon's n48 5G bands. However, OnePlus 9 Series owners using Verizon will have to register the phones that they buy directly from OnePlus with Verizon. There is no support for AT&T bands at present.





If you order directly from OnePlus, your new phone will be shipped starting on March 26th.

