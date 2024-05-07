Official Sony video reveals date of Xperia 1 VI unveiling

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Earlier today we passed along some new rumors about the Sony Xperia 1 VI. This morning, Sony released a video that promotes the phone's telephoto camera, and while we are told multiple times that "The Next ONE is coming...," it isn't until the very end of the 27-second video that we find out that the next new Xperia product announcement is scheduled for May 15th at 16:00 Japan Time/9:00 CEST/Noon PDT/3 PM EDT.

If a song could give us a theme for the Xperia 1 VI, we'd select David Bowie's "Changes" because Sony is making, well, several changes to this year's top-of-the-line Xperia phone. Previous rumors indicate that the aspect ratio has been changed from the tall and thin 21:9 ratio to a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like 19.5:9. The display is also 1.5 times brighter than its predecessor. Tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor, a rumored vapor chamber and enhanced heat diffusion will keep the phone cool under pressure.

The phone is believed to feature a 5000mAh battery which Sony will reportedly promote as lasting for two days and the Xperia 1 VI is rumored to keep the triple-camera setup in the back which consists of a 24mm main lens (backed by an Exmor T sensor), a 16mm ultra-wide lens, and an improved 85mm-170mm telephoto lens with up to 7x zoom. Color options will be black and platinum silver.

Outside of mentioning the improved telephoto lens by flashing the words "Zoom into wonder" on the screen, and revealing the time and date of the Xperia product announcement event, there really is nothing of value in the video. Even though it owns only .35% of the global smartphone market, Sony does have its fans who are eagerly waiting for May 15th when the Xperia 1 VI will be introduced. If you're one of them, circle the date on your calendar now.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

