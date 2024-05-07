Official Sony video reveals date of Xperia 1 VI unveiling











If a song could give us a theme for the Xperia 1 VI, we'd select David Bowie's "Changes" because Sony is making, well, several changes to this year's top-of-the-line Xperia phone. Previous rumors indicate that the aspect ratio has been changed from the tall and thin 21:9 ratio to a Galaxy S24 Ultra -like 19.5:9. The display is also 1.5 times brighter than its predecessor. Tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor, a rumored vapor chamber and enhanced heat diffusion will keep the phone cool under pressure.





The phone is believed to feature a 5000mAh battery which Sony will reportedly promote as lasting for two days and the Xperia 1 VI is rumored to keep the triple-camera setup in the back which consists of a 24mm main lens (backed by an Exmor T sensor), a 16mm ultra-wide lens, and an improved 85mm-170mm telephoto lens with up to 7x zoom. Color options will be black and platinum silver.





Outside of mentioning the improved telephoto lens by flashing the words "Zoom into wonder" on the screen, and revealing the time and date of the Xperia product announcement event, there really is nothing of value in the video. Even though it owns only .35% of the global smartphone market, Sony does have its fans who are eagerly waiting for May 15th when the Xperia 1 VI will be introduced. If you're one of them, circle the date on your calendar now.

