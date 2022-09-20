 Check out the official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Check out the official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Accessories Android Google
1
Check out the official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
The next Made by Google event is taking place on October 6th at 10 am EDT. Not only will Google introduce the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, but we could also see the new Pixel Watch see the light of day. Thanks to a video released today by Google that gave random Pixel fans a sneak peek at the Pixel 7 Pro, we know that pre-orders for the new phones will start the same day that they are introduced, October 6th.

9to5Google posted photos today of the six official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 color options include Lemongrass (yellow/green), Obsidian (black), and Chalk (light gray). The color options for the Pixel 7 Pro are Hazel (dark green), as well as Obsidian (black), and Chalk (light gray).

Google did make some changes to the new cases making the colors solid and no longer translucent. And instead of using a soft, pliable material to cover the power button and volume rockers, these are now made from a solid material like hard plastic or metal. This should give the user a better experience when using the buttons even when they are covered with an official Google Pixel 7 series case.

There were several complaints about the official Google Pixel 6 cases yellowing, but this shouldn't be a concern now that the official cases are available in solid colors only. Another issue that led to complaints about last year's official Pixel 6 cases was the propensity of them to warp. This took place because of the dual-layer technique used to manufacture the protective accessory. Air would get in between the two layers and form a bubble, and not a blue or green messaging text bubble either.

So all we can say is that it isn't clear whether the new cases will use the same dual-layer manufacturing process, but let's hope that Google put the kibosh on that. Last year's cases cost $29 and we'd be surprised to see any big change up or down in price for the official Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless