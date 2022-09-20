Check out the official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The next Made by Google event is taking place on October 6th at 10 am EDT. Not only will Google introduce the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, but we could also see the new Pixel Watch see the light of day. Thanks to a video released today by Google that gave random Pixel fans a sneak peek at the Pixel 7 Pro, we know that pre-orders for the new phones will start the same day that they are introduced , October 6th.





9to5Google posted photos today of the six official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 color options include Lemongrass (yellow/green), Obsidian (black), and Chalk (light gray). The color options for the Pixel 7 Pro are Hazel (dark green), as well as Obsidian (black), and Chalk (light gray).





Google did make some changes to the new cases making the colors solid and no longer translucent. And instead of using a soft, pliable material to cover the power button and volume rockers, these are now made from a solid material like hard plastic or metal. This should give the user a better experience when using the buttons even when they are covered with an official Google Pixel 7 series case.





There were several complaints about the official Google Pixel 6 cases yellowing, but this shouldn't be a concern now that the official cases are available in solid colors only. Another issue that led to complaints about last year's official Pixel 6 cases was the propensity of them to warp. This took place because of the dual-layer technique used to manufacture the protective accessory. Air would get in between the two layers and form a bubble, and not a blue or green messaging text bubble either.



