Check out the official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
1
The next Made by Google event is taking place on October 6th at 10 am EDT. Not only will Google introduce the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, but we could also see the new Pixel Watch see the light of day. Thanks to a video released today by Google that gave random Pixel fans a sneak peek at the Pixel 7 Pro, we know that pre-orders for the new phones will start the same day that they are introduced, October 6th.
9to5Google posted photos today of the six official Google cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 color options include Lemongrass (yellow/green), Obsidian (black), and Chalk (light gray). The color options for the Pixel 7 Pro are Hazel (dark green), as well as Obsidian (black), and Chalk (light gray).
Pixel 7 cases Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Chalk. Credit 9to5Google
Google did make some changes to the new cases making the colors solid and no longer translucent. And instead of using a soft, pliable material to cover the power button and volume rockers, these are now made from a solid material like hard plastic or metal. This should give the user a better experience when using the buttons even when they are covered with an official Google Pixel 7 series case.
Pixel 7 Pro cases Hazel, Obsidian, and Chalk. Credit 9to5Google
There were several complaints about the official Google Pixel 6 cases yellowing, but this shouldn't be a concern now that the official cases are available in solid colors only. Another issue that led to complaints about last year's official Pixel 6 cases was the propensity of them to warp. This took place because of the dual-layer technique used to manufacture the protective accessory. Air would get in between the two layers and form a bubble, and not a blue or green messaging text bubble either.
So all we can say is that it isn't clear whether the new cases will use the same dual-layer manufacturing process, but let's hope that Google put the kibosh on that. Last year's cases cost $29 and we'd be surprised to see any big change up or down in price for the official Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases.
Things that are NOT allowed: