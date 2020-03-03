O2 to become UK's first carbon neutral mobile network by 2025
The most popular mobile network provider is aiming to remove carbon emissions from every aspect of its business, including every store, office, and mast across the UK. CEO Mark Evans said the company wants “to go further and faster, setting the bar in our industry to tackle climate change and build the greenest network for our customers.”
These latest efforts build upon O2’s previous commitments. It has invested £400 million in renewable energy sources over the past decade, implemented the O2 Recycle scheme which has prevented more than three million devices reaching landfills, and saved more than 20,000 tonnes of emissions by allowing staff to work from home.
To compare, Sky hopes to achieve net zero carbon by 2030 and EE parent company BT doesn't expect to reach the target until 2045. Virgin Media, on the other hand, is happy to wait until 2050.
