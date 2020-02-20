O2 reaches 34.5 million customers; reports third year of growth

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 20, 2020, 7:05 AM
O2 reaches 34.5 million customers; reports third year of growth
The UK’s most popular mobile network – O2 – has reported its third consecutive year of growth.

The company ended 2019 with an impressive 34.5 million customers, including those who are served through Giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile, and Lycamobile. This number is up from the 34.1 million it recorded three months earlier and represents an increase of 5.7% year-on-year.

It cited a commitment to customer fairness and transparency, in addition to the success of its flexible custom plans, as the reason for its strong performance. The MVNOs mentioned above also performed strongly last year, helping further boost O2’s results.

Contract net additions stood at 1.73 million for the entire year and an impressive 623,000 in the final quarter of 2019. The Telefonica-owned brand also managed to maintain an industry leading churn rate of just 1% last year.

As for the financial side of things, full-year revenues increased by 3.8% to £6.24 billion from the £6.01 billion it recorded in 2018. Profitability, on the other hand, grew slightly from £1.82 billion to £1.86 billion, representing annual growth of 2.3%.

It’s fair to say O2 has come a long way in the last few years. Back in 2016, parent company Telefonica wanted to merge its business with Three because of the increasingly competitive UK market.

The deal was ultimately blocked and, ever since, O2 has been growing rapidly. This is unlikely to change anytime soon because the company recently got its hands on a big chunk of spectrum for its 5G network.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google could lose its most valued US retail partner for the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5
Google could lose its most valued US retail partner for the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless