O2 reaches 34.5 million customers; reports third year of growth
The company ended 2019 with an impressive 34.5 million customers, including those who are served through Giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile, and Lycamobile. This number is up from the 34.1 million it recorded three months earlier and represents an increase of 5.7% year-on-year.
Contract net additions stood at 1.73 million for the entire year and an impressive 623,000 in the final quarter of 2019. The Telefonica-owned brand also managed to maintain an industry leading churn rate of just 1% last year.
It’s fair to say O2 has come a long way in the last few years. Back in 2016, parent company Telefonica wanted to merge its business with Three because of the increasingly competitive UK market.
The deal was ultimately blocked and, ever since, O2 has been growing rapidly. This is unlikely to change anytime soon because the company recently got its hands on a big chunk of spectrum for its 5G network.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):