Brilliant Vodafone SIM only deal offers 60GB of 5G data for just £9.50/month

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 02, 2020, 4:09 AM
If you’re happy with your existing smartphone but on the lookout for an improved SIM only deal to pair with it, Vodafone certainly has you covered with these two unmissable plans available through Mobiles.co.uk.

For only £9.50 per month, customers can gain access to an impressive 60GB of data that’s compatible with the mobile network provider’s 4G and 5G services. It’s paired with unlimited calls and texts, as is extremely common these days.

The contract lasts 12 months and you will be billed £20 per month. However, Mobiles.co.uk will send you £126 spread across five cheques as part of its cashback promotion, leading to the aforementioned price tag.

If you’re not a fan of receiving cheques every couple of months, a slightly pricier package with £90 automatic cashback is available. Like the plan above, you’ll be billed £20 per month and receive access to 60GB of data, unlimited calls, and unlimited texts.

But in exchange for the automatic cashback, you’ll have to pay £12.50 per month, bringing the 12-month deal’s total cost to £150.

