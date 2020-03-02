Android Deals Huawei

Huawei's P30 Pro is now just £23/month at EE with 30GB of data

Mar 02, 2020
The Huawei P30 Pro is a brilliant smartphone with some of the best cameras on the market. And thanks to promotions by Fonehouse and Huawei, the flagship is now impressively cheap with a 24-month EE contract.

The package in question typically sets customers back £33 per month, bringing the total cost of ownership to £792. But thanks to a £120 cashback promotion from Fonehouse and a separate one of equal value from Huawei, the monthly costs drop down to £23 per month, or £552 in total.

Includes is the 128GB variant of the Huawei P30 Pro in either Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal, or Aurora. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch OLED display paired with the high-end Kirin 980 chipset and a versatile triple-camera setup on the back.

It houses a 40-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a Time-of-Flight sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera. The latter supports 5x optical zoom and provides an outstanding zoom experience.

The phone itself is coupled with 30GB of data, unlimited calls, and unlimited texts which can all be used across the European Union.

EE is also bundling in free trials to several popular services. This includes three months of access to BT Sport, six months of free MTV Play, and an additional six months of Apple Music for new customers.

As announced last month, both existing and new EE customers will be able to benefit from six months of Britbox – the streaming service from BBC and ITV – starting Friday, March 13. Data usage from Britbox, Apple Music, and MTV Play won’t count towards your data allowance.

