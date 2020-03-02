Huawei's P30 Pro is now just £23/month at EE with 30GB of data





EE is also bundling in free trials to several popular services. This includes three months of access to BT Sport, six months of free MTV Play, and an additional six months of Apple Music for new customers.As announced last month, both existing and new EE customers will be able to benefit from six months of Britbox – the streaming service from BBC and ITV – starting Friday, March 13. Data usage from Britbox, Apple Music, and MTV Play won’t count towards your data allowance.