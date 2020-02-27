Samsung Android Deals

Deal: save £150 on the new Galaxy S10 Lite at O2 UK

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 27, 2020, 1:24 PM
Deal: save £150 on the new Galaxy S10 Lite at O2 UK
The powerful Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has only been on sale for a few weeks yet you can already save a whopping £150 on the smartphone by combining the two offers mentioned below.

Samsung attached a recommended retail price of £579 to the budget flagship when it was announced last month. But leading mobile network provider O2 is ignoring that entirely by selling the device at £509, netting you a huge £70 saving without any effort.

Head over to Samsung’s official website after making the purchase and you can save a further £80, bringing the total cost of ownership down to just £429. This is all part of a cashback promotion the company is running until March 31st.

Moving on to the spec sheet, buyers will find Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 at the top of the list. This chipset powers the likes of the OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 4, and even Samsung’s own Galaxy Note 10+ in the United States.

It’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. Also included is Android 10 alongside a huge 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, there’s a triple-sensor system on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main shooter that’s joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro snapper.

$575.99 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on Amazon
$699.99 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

