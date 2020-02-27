Deal: save £150 on the new Galaxy S10 Lite at O2 UK
Samsung attached a recommended retail price of £579 to the budget flagship when it was announced last month. But leading mobile network provider O2 is ignoring that entirely by selling the device at £509, netting you a huge £70 saving without any effort.
Moving on to the spec sheet, buyers will find Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 at the top of the list. This chipset powers the likes of the OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 4, and even Samsung’s own Galaxy Note 10+ in the United States.
It’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. Also included is Android 10 alongside a huge 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Speaking of cameras, there’s a triple-sensor system on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main shooter that’s joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro snapper.
