Deal: save £150 on the new Galaxy S10 Lite at O2 UK

The powerful Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has only been on sale for a few weeks yet you can already save a whopping £150 on the smartphone by combining the two offers mentioned below.Samsung attached a recommended retail price of £579 to the budget flagship when it was announced last month. But leading mobile network provider O2 is ignoring that entirely by selling the device at £509, netting you a huge £70 saving without any effort.Head over to Samsung’s official website after making the purchase and you can save a further £80, bringing the total cost of ownership down to just £429. This is all part of a cashback promotion the company is running until March 31st.Moving on to the spec sheet, buyers will find Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 at the top of the list. This chipset powers the likes of the OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 4 , and even Samsung’s own Galaxy Note 10+ in the United States.