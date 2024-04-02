Up Next:
Nubia’s first foldable phone finally launches in Europe this month
Nubia was pretty busy at this year’s Mobile World Congress a few months ago, but many of the devices that Chinese company showcased at the trade show haven’t been released on the market yet.
The company’s first foldable phone, the Flip, is finally coming to European markets, nearly two months after it was presented at MWC 2024. Now nubia announced that the Flip will be available for purchase in Europe starting April 9.
As far as the price goes, the nubia Flip is likely to be one of the cheapest foldables available on the market. The clamshell’s price is expected to start at €600, depending on the model.
Just to recap, nubia’s 5G foldable smartphone features a 6.9-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rate, which can bend in half around a durable hinge. Also, the device packs a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back, as well as a decent 4,300 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
The phone also has a secondary 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 1.43-inch circular OLED cover display. It’s also important to note that the nubia Flip is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, so it’s not really a flagship.
The company’s first foldable phone, the Flip, is finally coming to European markets, nearly two months after it was presented at MWC 2024. Now nubia announced that the Flip will be available for purchase in Europe starting April 9.
It even went live with a dedicated nubia Flip website where customers interested in buying one can get a €15 discount on their purchases. The handset maker even offers customers a chance to win a free nubia Flip if they consent to receive its newsletters and promotions via email.
As far as the price goes, the nubia Flip is likely to be one of the cheapest foldables available on the market. The clamshell’s price is expected to start at €600, depending on the model.
Just to recap, nubia’s 5G foldable smartphone features a 6.9-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rate, which can bend in half around a durable hinge. Also, the device packs a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back, as well as a decent 4,300 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
The phone also has a secondary 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 1.43-inch circular OLED cover display. It’s also important to note that the nubia Flip is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, so it’s not really a flagship.
Things that are NOT allowed: