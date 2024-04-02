Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Nubia’s first foldable phone finally launches in Europe this month

By
Release dates ZTE
Nubia’s first foldable phone finally launches in Europe this month
Nubia was pretty busy at this year’s Mobile World Congress a few months ago, but many of the devices that Chinese company showcased at the trade show haven’t been released on the market yet.

The company’s first foldable phone, the Flip, is finally coming to European markets, nearly two months after it was presented at MWC 2024. Now nubia announced that the Flip will be available for purchase in Europe starting April 9.

It even went live with a dedicated nubia Flip website where customers interested in buying one can get a €15 discount on their purchases. The handset maker even offers customers a chance to win a free nubia Flip if they consent to receive its newsletters and promotions via email.

As far as the price goes, the nubia Flip is likely to be one of the cheapest foldables available on the market. The clamshell’s price is expected to start at €600, depending on the model.



Just to recap, nubia’s 5G foldable smartphone features a 6.9-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rate, which can bend in half around a durable hinge. Also, the device packs a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back, as well as a decent 4,300 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The phone also has a secondary 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 1.43-inch circular OLED cover display. It’s also important to note that the nubia Flip is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, so it’s not really a flagship.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless