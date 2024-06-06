Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Now you can talk to ChatGPT while using other apps on the iPhone

By
Now, you can talk to the chatbot while using other apps on the iPhone
Over a year ago, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT app for iPhone, and it's been steadily churning out updates to enhance user experience ever since. The newest update is no different – it now lets you use the app in the background.

Talking to ChatGPT while using other apps


The ChatGPT iPhone app now allows you to chat with ChatGPT while using other apps. This update brings ChatGPT one step closer to being your go-to digital assistant on your phone.

By default, this new multitasking feature of ChatGPT is turned off, so you will have to activate it manually. Here's how:

  1. Make sure your ChatGPT app is updated to the latest version.
  2. Open the app's settings by tapping your name at the bottom of the sidebar.
  3. Scroll down and switch on Background Conversations.


Once you've turned on background conversations, you can start a voice chat with ChatGPT, leave the app, and continue talking. This makes it function a lot like an assistant, similar to Siri.

Speaking of Siri, we're just days away from Apple announcing an official partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT-style intelligence to iOS 18 and possibly debuting a new and improved Siri.

Apple's latest WWDC teaser also hinted that a major overhaul of Siri is on the horizon. This could mean Siri gaining control over all app features and adopting a conversational style akin to ChatGPT.

No matter what Apple unveils next week regarding a partnership with OpenAI, the ongoing improvements to the ChatGPT app, making it more useful on iPhone, are a positive development, especially for the company.

Recommended Stories
As OpenAI leases its AI to Apple, powering Siri with ChatGPT, there must be some exclusive perks for the latter if the company wants iOS users to stick with it and even subscribe. Otherwise, it wouldn't make much sense – why bother downloading and using ChatGPT if Siri has all of its best features?

If Siri with ChatGPT integration becomes the go-to option for Apple users, it could draw people away from the standalone ChatGPT app, especially for less creative tasks. Therefore, it's either that ChatGPT will offer exclusive perks and also OpenAI could benefit from Apple's extensive user base to improve ChatGPT further, or Apple made such an appealing deal with OpenAI that the AI company couldn't resist what the tech giant brings to the table.

With Apple set to unveil the revamped Siri in just a few days, we'll soon find out what all the buzz is about.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer

