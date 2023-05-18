Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

OpenAI's ChatGPT now has an official iPhone app with an Android version coming soon

iOS Android Apps
OpenAI's ChatGPT now has an official iPhone app with an Android version coming soon
ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular language model chatbot, now has a free iOS app, with an Android app on the way. This means that iOS users can now easily interact with ChatGPT without having to use a browser.

According to the product announcement, the app will be free to use and will be able to sync your history across devices. This means you can really take ChatGPT anywhere now and ask it those life-altering questions.

The app is currently available on the iOS App Store, and unlike its web counterpart, it will integrate Open AI's speech recognition software, Whisper. This integration will allow users to utilize their devices' voice input.


ChatGPT is powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, which is one of the world's most powerful. GPT-3 is trained on a vast text and code dataset and can generate text that is indistinguishable from human-written material. Although the app will be free to use, ChatGPT Plus subscribers do have the advantage as they will exclusive access to the next-gen GPT-4, early access to features, and faster response times.

According to OpenAI, the ChatGPT app will be available first in the United States before expanding to other countries in the coming weeks. The company is also working on an Android version of the app, which will be available soon.

In the meantime, Android users can make use of the ChatGPT chatbot via the Bing app, which recently announced a Bing Chat widget that can be added to a mobile device's home screen. The official ChatGPT app will become the second app that can be used to easily access the service on mobile devices, ahead of Google's release of a Bard widget for Android.

The release of the ChatGPT app is a significant step forward for OpenAI. The service has become extremely popular and been at the forefront of the recent AI boom. The official app will undoubtedly become a popular resource for creative writing, research, and amusement.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless