Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube
Nothing. This is a name that, in the past few months, has been all over the headlines. On July 12th, the company released its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), which doesn't look like your typical Android phone, to say the least. But what's after the Nothing Phone (1)? What is the next device that Nothing plans to release? Well, we don't need to wonder anymore. Nothing already teased what's coming in its latest YouTube video, titled "What's after Phone (1)."
Howard doesn't explicitly say that, but while holding a device in his hands — which is blurred in the video — states that "that's not Ear (1)." After that, at the very end of the video, when asked why he can't show the device, Howard answers that he can't because Nothing is going to launch it. Then — while still holding the device — he says that Nothing wanted to create a case and a product that "was a little bit more refined."
In another tweet, Sharma shared that two Nothing wireless earphones bearing model numbers B155 and B157 have received the SGS Fimko certification and that Nothing B157 has already received an Indian BIS certification. According to Sharma, one of these could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick, which the tipster leaked back in June, and the other could be the Ear (2), the successor of Ear (1).
Now, for the most part, the video shows some of the organizations behind the release of Nothing Phone (1). However, at the beginning and at the very end of the clip, Tom Howard, Nothing's head of design, hints that the next device from the company will actually be a new pair of Nothing earphones.
Nothing's new video confirms what the rumor mill has been saying about the company working on new true wireless earbuds. As tipster Mukul Sharma leaked on Twitter, Nothing is working, not on one but two new true wireless earphone models, which are currently under internal testing in different European and Asian regions.
[Exclusive] Nothing is working on not one, but two wireless earphones. Both models have started undergoing internal testing in various European and Asian regions.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2022
While one could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick which I leaked earlier, the other could be the Ear (2).#Nothing
Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 wireless earphones receive the SGS Fimko certification. The Nothing B157 have already cleared the Indian BIS certification.#Nothing#NothingEar1Stick#NothingEar2pic.twitter.com/p0LbxBSIlv— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2022
If you haven't heard of Ear (1) before, these are Nothing's first true wireless earphones, which at the same time are also the company's first ever product. Nothing launched them in 2021 and actually offered them at a reasonable cost. They had transparent design and good sound quality for their price, which started at $100.
