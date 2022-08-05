Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube









Nothing's new video confirms what the rumor mill has been saying about the company working on new true wireless earbuds. As tipster Mukul Sharma leaked on Twitter, Nothing is working, not on one but two new true wireless earphone models, which are currently under internal testing in different European and Asian regions.





In another tweet, Sharma shared that two Nothing wireless earphones bearing model numbers B155 and B157 have received the SGS Fimko certification and that Nothing B157 has already received an Indian BIS certification. According to Sharma, one of these could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick, which the tipster leaked back in June, and the other could be the Ear (2), the successor of Ear (1).




