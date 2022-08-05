 Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube

Accessories Wearables Audio
Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube
Nothing. This is a name that, in the past few months, has been all over the headlines. On July 12th, the company released its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), which doesn't look like your typical Android phone, to say the least. But what's after the Nothing Phone (1)? What is the next device that Nothing plans to release? Well, we don't need to wonder anymore. Nothing already teased what's coming in its latest YouTube video, titled "What's after Phone (1)."

Now, for the most part, the video shows some of the organizations behind the release of Nothing Phone (1). However, at the beginning and at the very end of the clip, Tom Howard, Nothing's head of design, hints that the next device from the company will actually be a new pair of Nothing earphones.

Howard doesn't explicitly say that, but while holding a device in his hands — which is blurred in the video — states that "that's not Ear (1)." After that, at the very end of the video, when asked why he can't show the device, Howard answers that he can't because Nothing is going to launch it. Then — while still holding the device — he says that Nothing wanted to create a case and a product that "was a little bit more refined."


Nothing's new video confirms what the rumor mill has been saying about the company working on new true wireless earbuds. As tipster Mukul Sharma leaked on Twitter, Nothing is working, not on one but two new true wireless earphone models, which are currently under internal testing in different European and Asian regions.



In another tweet, Sharma shared that two Nothing wireless earphones bearing model numbers B155 and B157 have received the SGS Fimko certification and that Nothing B157 has already received an Indian BIS certification. According to Sharma, one of these could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick, which the tipster leaked back in June, and the other could be the Ear (2), the successor of Ear (1).


If you haven't heard of Ear (1) before, these are Nothing's first true wireless earphones, which at the same time are also the company's first ever product. Nothing launched them in 2021 and actually offered them at a reasonable cost. They had transparent design and good sound quality for their price, which started at $100.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless