Nothing teases a triple 50MP camera system for the Phone (2a) Plus

We are eagerly awaiting the launch of Nothing's newest entry into the smartphone market with the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. However, even as the launch date is only three days away, the company is keeping us interested with regular teases of what the phone will bring to the table, with a new tease shedding more info on the cameras.





Nothing has revealed that the Phone (2a) Plus will have a triple 50MP camera system, a significant improvement over the regular Phone (2a)'s 32MP front-facing camera. The company confirmed this on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a teaser image that hints at a design similar to the standard model, including the camera visor and potentially the minimal glyph interface.





An upgraded 50 MP front camera joins two exceptional 50 MP rear sensors for Phone (2a) Plus. pic.twitter.com/oqDqF6h02G — Nothing (@nothing) July 29, 2024



Beyond the upgraded cameras, the Phone 2a Plus is set to pack a punch with up to 12GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, dubbed RAM booster. This will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro , a significant upgrade from the Dimensity 7200 found in the Phone 2a. According to Nothing, this new chipset promises clock speeds up to 3GHz and nearly 10% overall performance gains compared to the standard model. The Mali G610 MC4 GPU will also be included to enhance gaming performance.





While Nothing fans eagerly anticipate the Phone (3), the company seems to be focusing on expanding its product lineup with new phone releases. Following the launch of the Phone (2a) and the CMF by Nothing Phone (1), both of which were well-received in their respective segments, the Phone (2a) Plus appears to be the next step in this strategy.



