Upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) Plus revealed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip
The first phone to feature MediaTek's new Dimensity 7350 Pro chip will be the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. This fact was confirmed today by the official @Nothing X account, where several details were also disclosed on the upcoming device's technical specs.

This is a change for Nothing, as their previous phones — except for the Nothing Phone (2a), used Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The new chip is expected to offer a 10% boost in performance and 30% faster graphics compared to the Dimensity 7200 Pro chip used in the Nothing Phone (2a).

When Nothing opted for MediaTek for the Nothing Phone (2a), there was a mix of cautious optimism and a wait-and-see attitude among consumers. It remains to be seen whether these attitudes have changed with the introduction of the 7350 Pro. The question now is whether these performance enhancements are significant enough to justify a whole new phone model.

In the reveal, Nothing released an image showing the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus with 12GB of RAM, but it's unclear whether this will be the base model or a higher-end variant. The Nothing Phone (2a) also had a 12GB RAM option, but it also offered an 8GB variant for those on a tighter budget.


Another intriguing aspect is the "Plus" in the phone's name. Does it simply imply better performance and additional features, or does it suggest a larger physical size and screen? This is a new direction for Nothing, so speculation is rife.

The official launch on July 31st is just around the corner, and the closer we get to that date, the more reveals we can expect. Nothing is known for being excellent at their marketing, particularly when it comes to new device reveals, so we may just be in for a treat as we await the official launch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

