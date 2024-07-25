Upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) Plus revealed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip

The first phone to feature MediaTek's new Dimensity 7350 Pro chip will be the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. This fact was confirmed today by the official @Nothing X account, where several details were also disclosed on the upcoming device's technical specs.





This is a change for Nothing, as their previous phones — except for the Nothing Phone (2a), used Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The new chip is expected to offer a 10% boost in performance and 30% faster graphics compared to the Dimensity 7200 Pro chip used in the Nothing Phone (2a).





When Nothing opted for MediaTek for the Nothing Phone (2a), there was a mix of cautious optimism and a wait-and-see attitude among consumers. It remains to be seen whether these attitudes have changed with the introduction of the 7350 Pro. The question now is whether these performance enhancements are significant enough to justify a whole new phone model.





In the reveal, Nothing released an image showing the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus with 12GB of RAM, but it's unclear whether this will be the base model or a higher-end variant. The Nothing Phone (2a) also had a 12GB RAM option, but it also offered an 8GB variant for those on a tighter budget.





Phone (2a) Plus is powered by a world exclusive: the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro.



This 8-core processor clocks up to 3.0 GHz, making Phone (2a) Plus nearly 10% faster overall than Phone (2a). Born for gaming, the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU runs up to 1.3 GHz, making it 30% speedier… pic.twitter.com/pHfTUz5zm6 — Nothing (@nothing) July 25, 2024



Another intriguing aspect is the "Plus" in the phone's name. Does it simply imply better performance and additional features, or does it suggest a larger physical size and screen? This is a new direction for Nothing, so speculation is rife.



The official launch on July 31st is just around the corner, and the closer we get to that date, the more reveals we can expect. Nothing is known for being excellent at their marketing, particularly when it comes to new device reveals, so we may just be in for a treat as we await the official launch.