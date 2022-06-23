Latest leak sheds some light on the Nothing Phone (1) chipset and more
While adding more and more fuel to the hype train engine, Nothing has been dropping constant nuggets of information about its upcoming Nothing Phone (1), the company’s first attempt at a smartphone.
Despite that, there was almost nothing (no pun intended) out there about the core details such as the phone’s processor, RAM, storage, battery, etc. Mostly, we have been shown what the Nothing Phone (1) looks like, including its LED-lit transparent back panel. We also got some general information like wireless charging support, ‘no chin,’ and that the chipset is made by Qualcomm.
Some previous rumors pointed at the Nothing Phone (1) getting the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which could be considered the successor of the 778G+, with the main difference being that the former is built on the 4nm process while the latter on the 6nm one. Despite that, the 778G+ fits perfectly with the rumored price range of $500.
The listing gives us two more pieces of the puzzle — one of the Nothing Phone (1) RAM options, which in this case is 8GB, and that the phone will come with Android 12 out of the box. Now, there could be other RAM options, like a 6GB base model and a 12GB slightly more expensive one. Unlike the RAM, though, storage options are still unclear, although 128GB/256GB variants seem likely.
Despite that, there was almost nothing (no pun intended) out there about the core details such as the phone’s processor, RAM, storage, battery, etc. Mostly, we have been shown what the Nothing Phone (1) looks like, including its LED-lit transparent back panel. We also got some general information like wireless charging support, ‘no chin,’ and that the chipset is made by Qualcomm.
Well, a recent listing on Geekbench (a cross-platform utility for processor testing) has finally given us some more in-depth information. The listing displays the code name ‘Lahaina,’ believed to be the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, confirming the phone’s mid-range status. To give you some context, this is the same processor found inside the Motorola Edge 30. (via MySmartPrice)
Some previous rumors pointed at the Nothing Phone (1) getting the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which could be considered the successor of the 778G+, with the main difference being that the former is built on the 4nm process while the latter on the 6nm one. Despite that, the 778G+ fits perfectly with the rumored price range of $500.
The listing gives us two more pieces of the puzzle — one of the Nothing Phone (1) RAM options, which in this case is 8GB, and that the phone will come with Android 12 out of the box. Now, there could be other RAM options, like a 6GB base model and a 12GB slightly more expensive one. Unlike the RAM, though, storage options are still unclear, although 128GB/256GB variants seem likely.
The Nothing Phone (1) will officially be announced on July 12. Unless you are not an early supporter or part of the Nothing community, however, you won’t be able to buy it at first as the Nothing Phone (1) will initially be sold on an invite-only system.
Things that are NOT allowed: