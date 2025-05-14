New smartphone chipset lowers the price for flagship features and functionality

The new Dimensity 9400e is the third most powerful chipset released by MediaTek | Image credit: MediaTek

Bluetooth connection range between phones up to 5km within line of sight

Sub-6GHz four-carrier aggregation (4CC-CA) with theoretical peak network download speeds of up to 7Gbps

Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency (5 data streams) with theoretical peak transmission speeds of up to 7.3Gbps

MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 power-saving technology

Multi-mode dual-SIM dual-active functionality

The Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 12-core GPU (graphics processing unit), Immortalis-G720. Also, the chipset supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing technology, which should deliver great performance and console-level global illumination effects to enhance gaming immersion.Key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset include:MediaTek Dimensity 9400e supports the company’s Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+), which can reduce power consumption by up to 40 percent when enabled. It also supports MediaTek NeuroPilot SDK, allowing generative AI apps and services to provide fast, personalized, and secure experiences.The new chipset supports global mainstream large language models (LLMs) and small language models, enabling on-device operation of DeepSeek-R1-Distill, as well as Gemini Nano with Multimodality, LLaVA-1.5 7B, and more.Last but not least, Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 18-bit RAW ISP and high-dynamic noise reduction for recording with three mics.According to MediaTek, the first smartphone powered by its newly unveiled Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset are expected to arrive as early as this month.