Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

New smartphone chipset lowers the price for flagship features and functionality

MediaTek's new Dimensity 9400e chipset offers flagship features at a lower price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
MediaTek Dimensity logo
The world of smartphone chipsets isn’t as big as that of phones because there are only two major players that really matter: MediaTek and Qualcomm. Both companies are trying to allure device makers into using their chipsets to power their products.

MediaTek’s portfolio is much bigger than Qualcomm’s, but that doesn’t mean the former’s products are always better than the latter. Still, having a much larger lineup of chipsets offers phone makers a wider range of options when it comes to the core part of their devices.

Today, MediaTek announced a brand-new chipset that promises to offer a wider range of flagship features and functionality, including AI, connectivity, and gaming for different types of consumers.

The new Dimensity 9400e is built on TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process, and features an All Big Core CPU architecture, including four Cortex-X4 super cores with clock speeds of up to 3.4 GHz and four Cortex-A720 big cores with clock speeds of 2.0 GHz.

In comparison, the vanilla Dimensity 9400 features MediaTek’s second-generation All Big Core design with an Arm Cortex-X925 CPU clocked at 3.62 GHz, three Arm Cortex-X4 running at 3.3 GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz.

The upgraded Dimensity 9400+ has a slightly more powerful configuration than the other two mentioned above: 1x Cortex-X920 CPU at 3.73 GHz, 3x Cortex-X4 CPUs at 3.30 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz.

Judging by the specs announced, the Dimensity 9400e is the third most powerful smartphone chipset released by MediaTek, which probably makes it the cheapest too.

The new Dimensity 9400e is the third most powerful chipset released by MediaTek | Image credit: MediaTek

The Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 12-core GPU (graphics processing unit), Immortalis-G720. Also, the chipset supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing technology, which should deliver great performance and console-level global illumination effects to enhance gaming immersion.

Key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset include:
  • Bluetooth connection range between phones up to 5km within line of sight
  • Sub-6GHz four-carrier aggregation (4CC-CA) with theoretical peak network download speeds of up to 7Gbps
  • Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency (5 data streams) with theoretical peak transmission speeds of up to 7.3Gbps
  • MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 power-saving technology
  • Multi-mode dual-SIM dual-active functionality

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e supports the company’s Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+), which can reduce power consumption by up to 40 percent when enabled. It also supports MediaTek NeuroPilot SDK, allowing generative AI apps and services to provide fast, personalized, and secure experiences.

Recommended Stories
The new chipset supports global mainstream large language models (LLMs) and small language models, enabling on-device operation of DeepSeek-R1-Distill, as well as Gemini Nano with Multimodality, LLaVA-1.5 7B, and more.

Last but not least, Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 18-bit RAW ISP and high-dynamic noise reduction for recording with three mics.

According to MediaTek, the first smartphone powered by its newly unveiled Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset are expected to arrive as early as this month.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless