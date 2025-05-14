New smartphone chipset lowers the price for flagship features and functionality
MediaTek's new Dimensity 9400e chipset offers flagship features at a lower price.
The world of smartphone chipsets isn’t as big as that of phones because there are only two major players that really matter: MediaTek and Qualcomm. Both companies are trying to allure device makers into using their chipsets to power their products.
The upgraded Dimensity 9400+ has a slightly more powerful configuration than the other two mentioned above: 1x Cortex-X920 CPU at 3.73 GHz, 3x Cortex-X4 CPUs at 3.30 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz.
MediaTek’s portfolio is much bigger than Qualcomm’s, but that doesn’t mean the former’s products are always better than the latter. Still, having a much larger lineup of chipsets offers phone makers a wider range of options when it comes to the core part of their devices.
Today, MediaTek announced a brand-new chipset that promises to offer a wider range of flagship features and functionality, including AI, connectivity, and gaming for different types of consumers.
The new Dimensity 9400e is built on TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process, and features an All Big Core CPU architecture, including four Cortex-X4 super cores with clock speeds of up to 3.4 GHz and four Cortex-A720 big cores with clock speeds of 2.0 GHz.
In comparison, the vanilla Dimensity 9400 features MediaTek’s second-generation All Big Core design with an Arm Cortex-X925 CPU clocked at 3.62 GHz, three Arm Cortex-X4 running at 3.3 GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz.
Judging by the specs announced, the Dimensity 9400e is the third most powerful smartphone chipset released by MediaTek, which probably makes it the cheapest too.
The new Dimensity 9400e is the third most powerful chipset released by MediaTek | Image credit: MediaTek
The Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 12-core GPU (graphics processing unit), Immortalis-G720. Also, the chipset supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing technology, which should deliver great performance and console-level global illumination effects to enhance gaming immersion.
Key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset include:
- Bluetooth connection range between phones up to 5km within line of sight
- Sub-6GHz four-carrier aggregation (4CC-CA) with theoretical peak network download speeds of up to 7Gbps
- Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency (5 data streams) with theoretical peak transmission speeds of up to 7.3Gbps
- MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 power-saving technology
- Multi-mode dual-SIM dual-active functionality
MediaTek Dimensity 9400e supports the company’s Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+), which can reduce power consumption by up to 40 percent when enabled. It also supports MediaTek NeuroPilot SDK, allowing generative AI apps and services to provide fast, personalized, and secure experiences.
The new chipset supports global mainstream large language models (LLMs) and small language models, enabling on-device operation of DeepSeek-R1-Distill, as well as Gemini Nano with Multimodality, LLaVA-1.5 7B, and more.
Last but not least, Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 18-bit RAW ISP and high-dynamic noise reduction for recording with three mics.
According to MediaTek, the first smartphone powered by its newly unveiled Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset are expected to arrive as early as this month.
