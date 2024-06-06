Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
1comment
Nothing Phone (3) confirmed to arrive next year featuring unique AI experiences
Nothing teased a new device earlier this week, and many thought the company plans to introduce its third flagship, but that’s not going to happen. Considering that the Nothing Phone (2) is nearly one year old, we expected the handset maker to launch another flagship around the same time this year.

However, Nothing founder Carl Pei has just confirmed that Phone (3) will be coming in 2025. In a very interesting video, the mastermind behind Nothing, one of the underdogs in the smartphone industry, is laying out the company’s plans regarding AI.

Nothing has already started to experiment with AI, but in a very different way than what other companies are doing. The goal that Nothing strives to achieve is a world where there are no apps and the AI on your smartphone will facilitate the interaction with any of the services that you might want.

But as Carl Pei points out, the development of such a unique smartphone interface requires time and resources. You can’t make a phone that has no apps (or the option to install them) and expect it to sell. That’s why Nothing is taking a slightly different approach, one that involves developing unique AI experiences that work like bridges between the user and the apps installed on the phone.

 
Some of these unique AI experiences are presented in the video, such a customizable intelligent chat assistant, as well as a unique home screen that becomes a hub of contextual, relevant information thanks to the AI integrated in the operating system.

Everything presented in the video will be improved and gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year, Nothing’s Carl Pei says. That said, it’s unclear if Nothing will launch another flagship this year or Phone (2) will remain the latest top-tier smartphone the company has until next year. Meanwhile, Nothing is gearing up to launch the budget-friendly CMF Phone 1, so stay tuned for more.
