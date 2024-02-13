Rumored Nothing Phone (2a) specs paint a promising but incomplete mid-range picture









Of course, there's no way to verify the information spilled on Elon Musk's social media platform earlier today, but for the most part, this corroborates or reiterates past predictions made by similarly trustworthy sources or even the exact same source.





In other words, there's a very high likelihood now that the Nothing Phone (2a) will indeed come with an undoubtedly high-quality 6.7-inch OLED display equipped with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra, two 50MP cameras on its back, one 32MP selfie shooter, 45W charging capabilities, and of course, Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 on top on the software side of things.





That makes this a decidedly mid-range affair in the vein of the original Nothing Phone (1) , although some of those specs are borrowed right from the "regular" Phone (2) . Exactly $400 is the handset's "expected pricing" for the US market, where it might however only be released in "limited" numbers.





That would definitely make it difficult to compete against the aforementioned Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 in terms of mainstream popularity, which is presumably still not the company's primary objective.





Because Nothing-branded phones are about a lot more than specifications and cold hard numbers, a big piece of this affordable bad boy's puzzle continues to be missing as a thick veil of secrecy and uncertainty covers its design . But everything will be revealed in due time, which can't be long now, so be sure to stay tuned to our website in the coming weeks.