Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a), shapes up to be a great product. After watching the 10-minute video Nothing released today to explain the reasoning behind the Phone (2a), it’s pretty clear that the company wants to make a truly special device for its community.
Although we had expected Nothing to reveal as little as possible about the Phone (2a), we hoped the company would at least show it in the video. Alas, the only piece of information that we got from the video is that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be officially introduced on March 5.
It’s a similar process that Nothing adopted with the launch of Phone (1) in the US, but with a major difference, this is no longer called “Beta Membership” suggesting that the company ironed out most of the issues with US network support.
Another interesting piece of information that Nothing specifically teased in the video is related to the price. Although the company didn’t announce how much the Phone (2a) will cost, it did say it will be cheaper than the Phone (1), which was originally priced at $299 in the US.
With more than two weeks left until the official announcement, we’re expecting Nothing to continue to tease more details about the Phone (2a). It will be interesting to see if leaks will eventually “kill” Nothing’s hype campaign or the company will manage to keep the mystery until the very last moment.
Although this will probably be released globally, US customers will have to enroll in a “Developer Program” if they want to pick up the Nothing Phone (2a) when it launches in the country.
