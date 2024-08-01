The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus déjà vu: a glitch in the Matrix… or a proper player?

– Trinity (from the movie The Matrix, 1999) to Neo, after he saw that black cat twice.





There's a new silver color option: it looks super sleek!

There's a new selfie camera, now 50MP;

New (yes, brand-new!) Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset.

Why? Who asked for this minor upgrade?



odd

There won't be many coming home with the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: here's why

– Silver Surfer, Volume 3





Are gamers really allured by the new chipset?









Nobody from Nothing

But what the heck did they change in the Phone (2a) Plus?Namely, three things:Other than that, it's the same phone.Not to sound like a grouch here, but isn't this – the fact that the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus materialized just four months after the standard Nothing Phone (2a) – a bit…Let's deconstruct things.I am once again resorting to a Silver Surfer quote. Why? Because it was Nothing itself that compared their latest phone – a magnificent silver machine – to the famous Marvel cartoon character. Actually, that's a great nickname for a phone!Time will tell if the (2a) Plus is a "force to be reckoned with", but Nothing says its latest handset is all about "extra power, efficiency, speed, megapixels, and materials". They also dub it as "a natural leader in its segment".Well, I'm not going to deny that it packs a lot for the approximately $500 price tag, but the problem is that as of now, the phone is only available in the US via Nothing's Beta program. You can't just walk down the nearest mall and get a unit. That's a bummer. Nothing says in September there'll be additional information about "further market availability", but the Plus could very well remain outside the general audience's reach in the US.The other important claim by Nothing is that the new device is "made with busy multitaskers and gamers in mind" after "feedback from Nothing’s audiences".That's great: companies actually paying attention to their customer base. However, I'm a little skeptical if that's a sustainable business practice. The non-Plus Phone (2a) came to life in March 2024. Releasing a refreshed version of a phone that's still new (by all standards) could be read the wrong way: is there something wrong with the original, that an upgrade is mandatory?Also, the non-Plus (2a) wasn't announced as some sort of testing ground.(hey, I like that one!) came out said: