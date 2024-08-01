Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The most powerful gaming smartphone is now available globally

Roughly two weeks ago Nubia announced that the Red Magic 9S Pro, arguably the world’s most powerful gaming smartphone, will be launched internationally at the end of the month.

True to its promise, the Chinese company made the Red Magic 9S Pro available globally, so if you live in one of the countries where Nubia is selling its products, you can now pick this one up.

Pricing is very competitive both in the US and Europe, so if you’re in the market for a flagship, the Red Magic 9S Pro is a great choice. The cheapest model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs $650 / €650 / £580, while the most expensive one sells for $800 / €800 / £710 and packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

What makes the Red Magic 9S Pro one of the most powerful smartphones available on the market is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, which is an overclocked variant of the US-based company’s top tier chipset.

Beyond that, Nubia’s top-of-the-line phone is powered by a huge 6,500 mAh dual-cell battery (80W wired charging support), but that’s because the device is meant to be used as a gaming phone, so battery is very important for long gaming sessions.

Equally important is the fact that the Red Magic 9S Pro features an advanced ICE 13.5 Cooling System that has a built-in 22,000 RPM Turbo Fan and cooling materials, which ensure that the phone continues to perform smoothly even after long gaming sessions.

For an immersive gaming experience, Nubia included a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of brightness, and an ultra-fast 960Hz touch sampling rate.

But the Red Magic 9S Pro is also a good camera phone. The device features a triple camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP) and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It looks like Nubia managed to cover all aspects and made the Red Magic 9S Pro a great all-rounder.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

