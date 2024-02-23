Could the Nothing Phone 2a blow the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55 out of the water?

Nothing Phone 2a getting its Glyphs ready: facing the Galaxy A55 and Pixel 8a for design points

In recent years, phone designs (including mid-range but also flagship phones) have suffered from what I call "a design brotherhood" - all designs look very similar and exciting design changes are... well, missing.





Did I just say nothing? Well, we do have something from Nothing... (these puns are just irresistible). But let's get serious. Nothing's got it in itself to carry the burden of bringing something energizing to the market. The phone maker is offering a new look for phones with its slightly sci-fi back design that definitely make it stand out from the competition.







*Renders of the Nothing Phone 2a from OnLeaks and SmartPrix



The speed games: can the Nothing Phone 2a take down the Pixels and Galaxies?

Galaxy A55 with its rumored chip - the Exynos 1480 - First off, we have thewith its rumored chip - the Exynos 1480 - which was spotted earlier on Geekbench , delivering the following results:





Pixel 8a . Rumors point it will sport a

On the other hand, we have the contender from Google, the. Rumors point it will sport a Tensor G3 chipset, the one that currently keeps the Pixel 8 series going, but an underclocked version of it:





And then comes our main character. And then comes our main character. In an interview with Digital Trends , Nothing's Carl Pei revealed that the Phone 2a will sport a custom-made Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, manufactured on a 4nm process. The new chip will allegedly offer an 18% boost in performance over the Phone 1 (with Snapdragon 778G+) with 16% less power consumption.





All in all, expect to see the Nothing Phone 2a's performance some place between the Phone 1 and 2:



Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Nothing Phone(1) 1035 Google Pixel 7a 1437 Nothing Phone(2) 1658 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 994 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Nothing Phone(1) 2933 Google Pixel 7a 3461 Nothing Phone(2) 4358 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 2765 View all *We've added the Galaxy A54's results in this table for more context. The A55 will reportedly be better, as you can see above. The Pixel 7a is also here for reference.





Here's how things look with the Geekbench results:

Pixel 8a (allegedly) : single core: 1218(wonder why?) vs 1437 on Pixel 7a , multi: 3175 vs 3461 on Pixel 7a .



: single core: 1218(wonder why?) vs 1437 on , multi: 3175 vs 3461 on . Galaxy A55 (allegedly) : single core: 1180 vs 994 on A54, multi: 3536 vs 2765 on A54.

: single core: 1180 vs 994 on A54, multi: 3536 vs 2765 on A54. Nothing Phone 2a : we don't have concrete results yet, but expect 18% better performance than Phone 1 (single 1035, multi 2933)







Carl Pei

Pixel 8a

Last but not (definitely, not at all) least: price



Galaxy A55

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8

As you can see, the Phone 2a is shaping up to be serious competition for the boys from Google and Samsung. The compelling design, promising performance, and excellent price tag (if all those turn out to be true!) may be just what midrange buyers need. And in general, what the smartphone market needs.







All in all, that these are just my guesses based on rumors and expectations. Only time will tell if I end up correct or not - but as the Nothing Phone 2a's release draws near, I'm getting excited to know if I was right. And most likely, many midrange buyers will be excited to know as well!

