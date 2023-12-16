Image reveals the new glyph interface and camera placement on the Nothing Phone (2a) mid-ranger

Carl Pei just might have done it again. One of the co-founders behind the successful OnePlus ecosystem has been off to a good start with his Nothing line of mobile devices which includes true wireless Bluetooth earbuds and two high-end phones. On the way is the mid-range Nothing (2a) and Android app developer Dylan Roussel posted on X (via 9to5Google ) an image shared by Nothing that shows off the back of the mid-range Nothing Phone (2a).





The image focuses on the Glyph lighting interface although it is not the final design. The look, seen in the tweet and reportedly made public by Nothing, is different than what we've seen from Nothing previously with the two camera lenses located right in the middle of the Glyph interface. Two lighting elements are on the left side of the round camera island with one additional lighting element to the right.





The model number of the phone is 142 and it has a pair of codenames consisting of Pacman/Aero(dactyl?). And according to Roussel, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 7200. The app developer also says that the phone will be unveiled at MWC. Nothing has picked a date in Barcelona for an event that will take place on February 27th and announced it by including the now tired and old play on the company's name, "Nothing to see."





The Nothing (2a) is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Considering the $599 U.S. price tag on the 256GB variant of the Nothing Phone (2) powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM, a sub-$500 price seems likely for the Nothing Phone (2a).



Meet the Nothing Phone (2a)!



Model: A142.

Codenames: Pacman / Aero(dactyl?).



Nothing's next phone comes with a Mediatek SoC for the first time. The Mediatek Dimensity 7200. It has 3 Glyph parts, and a brand new design.



Launch event at MWC? pic.twitter.com/UTwk2bUjjA — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) December 15, 2023







There is no reason to believe that the Nothing Phone (2a) won't live up to the company's standards.

