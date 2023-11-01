Amazon is discounting the flashy Nothing Phone (2) mere days after releasing it

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Love it, hate it, or... choose to ignore it due to its manufacturer's low mainstream brand recognition, you have to admit the Nothing Phone (2) is unlike any other mobile device on the market today. Contrary to its similarly eye-catching predecessor, the see-through Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse has recently expanded to Amazon to allow more people in the US to become acquainted with its unique design and of course to order the handset more easily.

Granted, Amazon wasn't exactly very quick to embrace this bad boy stateside following its global launch all the way back in July, but the e-commerce giant is more than making up for its tardiness by already selling the unlocked Nothing Phone (2) at special prices in two storage configurations and two color options (for each of those variants).

Nothing Phone (2)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Transparent Design, New Glyph Interface, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 13-Based Nothing OS 2.0, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2412 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, White Color
$92 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (2)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Transparent Design, New Glyph Interface, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 13-Based Nothing OS 2.0, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2412 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, White Color
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

If you think you can make do with just 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in combination with a 12GB RAM count, Amazon will let you slash a whopping $92 off a $699 list price in a white flavor that's running low on inventory at the time of this writing or $79 off the same regular price as far as the dark grey hue is concerned.

The top-of-the-line 512GB storage variant, meanwhile, which packs the same 12 gigs of memory, can be currently had at $50 and $70 under a normal price of $799 in dark grey and white colorways respectively, putting the cherry on top of a deal that may not seem worthy of the Black Friday label at first glance but that's actually much harder to come by than many early holiday promotions on other devices advertised that way by retailers like Best Buy.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind design that pretty much needs no introduction or description anymore (just loads of pictures to highlight its originality) and the aforementioned processor, storage, and memory, the Nothing Phone (2) also has a gorgeous 120Hz 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen going for it, as well as a large (enough) 4,700mAh battery equipped with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities and a "uniquely designed" Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13.

While it's still hard to recommend choosing this thing over the likes of Samsung's recently discounted Galaxy S23 FE if you're into conventional-looking Android phones, folks who love to stand out in any way they can will probably not waste any second and jump on Amazon's first-ever Nothing Phone (2) deals with immense glee.
