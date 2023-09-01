Grab the Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB of RAM at an incredible £109 discount from Amazon UK

Nothing Phone (1) 12GB RAM, 256GB: Now £109 OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the 256GB version with 12GB of RAM of the Nothing Phone (1) from Amazon UK and save £109. The phone has stable performance, and it's a real bargain at this price. £109 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM, 256GB: Now £114 OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the 256GB version with 8GB of RAM of the Nothing Phone (1) from Amazon UK and save £114. The phone has stable performance, and it's a real bargain at this price. £114 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Despite being a first-gen device, the Nothing Phone (1) is surprisingly reliable with decent specs. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood, which is a solid proven in battle mid-range processor. So, day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos should be a breeze for your Nothing Phone (1).In addition to its nice performance, the Nothing Phone (1) packs a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 30fps, respectively. The smartphone takes beautiful photos, so don't worry, you will still look awesome in your selfies if you decide to go for a discounted Nothing Phone (1).Speaking of looking awesome, the phone also sports a nice 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.On the battery front, you will find a 4500 mAh power cell, which can survive a whole day without the need to make a pit stop to charge — with regular usage, of course. But when you need to top up, your Nothing Phone (1) will fill its tank in about 70 minutes thanks to its 33W wired charging support.As you can see, the Nothing Phone (1) is a pretty capable phone. A phone that can now be yours for way less than usual. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab a Nothing Phone (1) with a discount while you can!