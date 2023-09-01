Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Grab the Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB of RAM at an incredible £109 discount from Amazon UK

Deals Nothing
Grab the Nothing Phone (1) 256GB with 12GB of RAM at an incredible £109 discount from Amazon UK
We have amazing news for all UK-based deal hunters in the market for a new mid-range phone. You can now grab the 256GB variant with 12GB of RAM of Nothing's first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), with a sweet 22% discount from Amazon UK. When we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save £109 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snag a brand new Nothing Phone (1) right now.

If you want to save more, you can go for the 256GB variant but with 8GB of RAM instead. This model is also currently discounted on Amazon UK but at a bigger 25% discount, which will translate into a nice £114 saving.

Despite being a first-gen device, the Nothing Phone (1) is surprisingly reliable with decent specs. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood, which is a solid proven in battle mid-range processor. So, day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos should be a breeze for your Nothing Phone (1).

In addition to its nice performance, the Nothing Phone (1) packs a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 30fps, respectively. The smartphone takes beautiful photos, so don't worry, you will still look awesome in your selfies if you decide to go for a discounted Nothing Phone (1).

Speaking of looking awesome, the phone also sports a nice 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the battery front, you will find a 4500 mAh power cell, which can survive a whole day without the need to make a pit stop to charge — with regular usage, of course. But when you need to top up, your Nothing Phone (1) will fill its tank in about 70 minutes thanks to its 33W wired charging support.

As you can see, the Nothing Phone (1) is a pretty capable phone. A phone that can now be yours for way less than usual. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab a Nothing Phone (1) with a discount while you can!

