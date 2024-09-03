First key details about Nothing OS 3.0 leak ahead of rollout
Up Next:
Nothing is likely to be among the first companies to offer its customers the not-yet-released Android 15 update. While current Nothing phones are still running on Nothing 2.5, the handset maker is putting the finishing touches on the next major update: Nothing OS 3.0.
The folks at SmartPrix got their hands on a preliminary Nothing OS 3.0 build, which means that changes might still occur before Nothing decides to push the update to everyone. Still, it’s a great baseline for what Nothing plans to do with Android 15, so let’s take a look at the main changes Nothing 3.0 is expected to bring.
New lock screen clock and shortcut for lock screen customization have been added too, along with a dynamic clock, which adjusts the clock size to fit the content. Other highlights of Nothing OS 3.0 include a new Charging Assistant, redesigned Settings App, new font option, new reset Home Screen shortcut, revamped Battery Health, predictive back gesture, new Device Diagnostics feature.
The changelog of this Nothing OS 3.0 beta build includes even more interesting new features and improvements, here are some of the most important ones:
Camera enhancements
Experience improvements
This beta build weighs in at 1.8GB, so the final version should be around the same. Google is expected to release Android 15 sometime in October, so Nothing might roll out its own take on the new OS a few days after that.
The folks at SmartPrix got their hands on a preliminary Nothing OS 3.0 build, which means that changes might still occur before Nothing decides to push the update to everyone. Still, it’s a great baseline for what Nothing plans to do with Android 15, so let’s take a look at the main changes Nothing 3.0 is expected to bring.
Although this is a minor change, the new boot animation is the first users will notice upon restarting their Nothing OS 3.0 phones. Another interesting change is the revamped Control Center with resizable toggles.
New lock screen clock and shortcut for lock screen customization have been added too, along with a dynamic clock, which adjusts the clock size to fit the content. Other highlights of Nothing OS 3.0 include a new Charging Assistant, redesigned Settings App, new font option, new reset Home Screen shortcut, revamped Battery Health, predictive back gesture, new Device Diagnostics feature.
Nothing OS 3.0 screenshots | Screenshots credits: SmartPrix
The changelog of this Nothing OS 3.0 beta build includes even more interesting new features and improvements, here are some of the most important ones:
- All-new Quick Settings
- Refreshed Clock face design of lock screen
- Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device
- Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in
Camera enhancements
- Optimized portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size
- Boosted camera performance in low-light environments
- Removed vertical stripes in front video and time-lapse modes
- Smoothened user interface after countdown photos
Experience improvements
- Optimized design of fingerprint unlock dialog
- Refined gesture navigation on home screen for better sensitivity
- Extended standby time by Network Power Save Mode
This beta build weighs in at 1.8GB, so the final version should be around the same. Google is expected to release Android 15 sometime in October, so Nothing might roll out its own take on the new OS a few days after that.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: